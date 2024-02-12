MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 To Play Hershey Theatre In October

GFOUR Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, bring the brand-new national tour of “Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change'” to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

“Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change'” is the sequel to the long-running, international hit show “Menopause The Musical,” a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.”

In its first year on tour, “Menopause The Musical 2” continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. The show is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings and memory lapses! Guests will take a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all and friendships never fail.

Menopause The Musical

Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million people, “Menopause The Musical” has played in every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide. It has even been translated into nine languages.

Tickets

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.