Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of THE MOUSETRAP at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap first opened in London in 1952. The play is based on a short story, which, in turn, was based on a short radio play called Three Blind Mice in 1947. The longest running play in the West End, The Mousetrap, with its twists and turns, continues to captivate audiences today. You can catch The Mousetrap at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through February 17th. Director Victor Legarreta and Kelly Legarreta, who plays Mrs. Boyle, spoke with BroadwayWorld about The Mousetrap.

BWW: Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is known as one of the longest running plays in the world. Without giving away too much about the story, in your opinion, what makes this play so popular with audiences?

Kelly and Victor: It’s the classic who-done -it. Everyone is so different. The characters are outlandish and fun to watch, and everyone loves a twist!

BWW: You also were both in Dutch Apple’s production of Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express—would you say you are long-time Christie fans? What’s your favorite Christie mystery?

Kelly: I think both of us were relatively new to Agatha Christie, and it has been a joy to explore the murder mystery genre. We are both heavily experienced in comedy and farce—that is our wheelhouse—so to be able to dig deep into this kind of play, and discover their motives, with a touch of dark humor, has been a joy!

BWW: Many Dutch Apple fans will recognize both of you as actors on the Dutch Apple stage. Tell us a little about Victor’s previous experience as a director.

Kelly: I am going to answer this as his proud wife. He has been directing for 30 years, and the thing I love most about him is that he is kind and generous. What is most important to him, besides telling the story, is helping the actor shine and creating an experience where everybody feels comfortable and has a great time. It’s a true gift to bring together a cast of humans who may or may not know each other and create a real family.

BWW: Victor, what do you enjoy most about the process of directing?

Victor: Seeing the talent and heart everyone brings to the table, watching them grow as performers, and helping them absolutely shine while they tell the story.

BWW: Victor, you’ve been on stage with several of the actors you are now directing, including your wife, Kelly. Tell us what that experience is like—taking on a different role with fellow actors.

Victor: It’s always fun to direct people you know. Because you know their personalities and what they bring to the table, it can be kind of like your favorite sweater—it’s comforting and you feel at home. It’s a gift to work with the people that you love because you trust them.

BWW: What has been the biggest challenge of directing The Mousetrap?

Victor: Making sure you don’t give away who the killer is!!

BWW: How does being an actor and director impact how you approach acting and directing?

Victor: It’s always a growth process, each show teaches you something, each actor teaches you something, and each role teaches you something about yourself. The journey never gets old and knowing how lucky we are every time we get to be a part of a show—in any capacity—is the thing that we try to remember.

BWW: Kelly, if you had to choose just one, what would be your favorite role you’ve played to date and why?

Kelly: That’s a hard question! There have been so many favorites for so many different reasons. Some I love because of the audience’s reaction to the story, some I treasure because of the people that I got to do them with.

BWW: What is your favorite part about your role in The Mousetrap?

Kelly: It’s fun to be crotchety because I am not in general—I like to think I’m a little happy-go-lucky! I actually love that no one recognizes me outside of the show because of my funky hair. So, I feel like my job is done when people don’t realize it was actually me!

BWW: Have you been in a show that Victor has directed before? If so, tell us about that experience.

Kelly: Yes, I have been in many. And it’s a dream come true. Not only is he my best friend, but I respect him greatly. He is an incredible artist, and I am grateful that we seem to bring out the best in each other. I will never take that for granted.

BWW: When you’re doing the same show, do you and Victor work together on your parts at home, too?

Kelly: If we have a scene together, we will definitely run lines and help each other. And we always offer to be there if the other needs. We both have different memorization processes, so that work we usually do on our own.

BWW: How does that change, if it changes, when he’s the director rather than a fellow cast member?

Kelly: It doesn’t change! We support each other and give space when we need. I know I can ask him any questions I have, and the same goes for him with me. I know I said it before but we are so fortunate that we get to work together, and, even when things are stressful, I will never take for granted that I get to work with my best friend, and we’ve been doing it for over 20 years!! I feel so lucky!

BWW: Is there anything else you’d like our readers to know?

Kelly and Victor: If you know the story, don’t give it away to fellow audience members! The twists are such fun, and it’s so great to hear everyone’s theories until the end!

