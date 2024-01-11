Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at Milton Hershey School’s Founders Hall.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season Photo 3 York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg This Month Photo 4 NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Theatre Harrisburg This Month

Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next Month

Maestro Greg Woodbridge will conduct an exciting evening of Billy Joel’s greatest hits starring Michael Cavanaugh and his rock band. “The Music of Billy Joel Starring Michael Cavanaugh” will be performed on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at Milton Hershey School’s Founders Hall.

Cavanaugh, who played the Piano Man himself in the hit Broadway show Movin’ Out, will help fans rock out to all their favorites, including “Uptown Girl,” “River of Dreams,” “Movin’ Out,” “My Life,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” and many more. The New York Times calls Michael Cavanaugh’s performance “amazing,” and Variety Magazine says it’s “brilliant.”

Please note that this performance will take place at Founders Hall on the Milton Hershey School campus rather than the symphony’s usual venue. 

Reserved seat tickets are $22-$32 and are available at www.HersheySymphony.org. A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will also be available at the door if the event does not sell out.

Season ticket holders do not need to purchase separate tickets for this event, as it is included in the Hershey Symphony's regular season. Please see the email you received from TicketPeak when purchasing season tickets. Contact the symphony at contactus@hersheysymphony.org with any questions.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At Yorks Belmont Theatre Photo
THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre

Experience the glamour and danger of the Jazz Age in F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY at The Belmont Theatre.

2
Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theatre has announced the full cast of the highly awaited American Premiere of its 23/24 Mainstage Season – the production of It Happened in Key West.

3
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburgs Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play Photo
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson

Discover the legacy of Black musicians and Harrisburg's hospitality network in 'THE JACKSON ROOMING HOUSE: Music's Resting Place.' Join a group of young friends on a journey of self-discovery and musical exploration as they reflect on the significance of this historic venue.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Central Pennsylvania! Winners include Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Fulton Theatre and more.

More Hot Stories For You

THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont TheatreTHE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre
Full Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton TheatreFull Cast Set For the American Premiere of IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST at the Fulton Theatre
The Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark NicholsonThe Legacy of Black Musicians and Harrisburg's Hospitality Network Come Alive In A New Play by Sharia Benn and Clark Nicholson
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th SeasonYork Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Community Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
Hairspray in Central Pennsylvania Hairspray
Scranton Cultural Center (1/12-1/14)
Bridge in Central Pennsylvania Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/30)
The Book of Mormon in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon
Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center [Strand Theatre] (4/30-5/01)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (3/23-3/24)
On Your Feet in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet
American Music Theatre (2/21-2/21)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
The Bar Stools in Central Pennsylvania The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
ELF, JR. in Central Pennsylvania ELF, JR.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You