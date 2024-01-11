Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next Month

Maestro Greg Woodbridge will conduct an exciting evening of Billy Joel’s greatest hits starring Michael Cavanaugh and his rock band. “The Music of Billy Joel Starring Michael Cavanaugh” will be performed on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at Milton Hershey School’s Founders Hall.

Cavanaugh, who played the Piano Man himself in the hit Broadway show Movin’ Out, will help fans rock out to all their favorites, including “Uptown Girl,” “River of Dreams,” “Movin’ Out,” “My Life,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” and many more. The New York Times calls Michael Cavanaugh’s performance “amazing,” and Variety Magazine says it’s “brilliant.”

Please note that this performance will take place at Founders Hall on the Milton Hershey School campus rather than the symphony’s usual venue.

Reserved seat tickets are $22-$32 and are available at www.HersheySymphony.org. A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will also be available at the door if the event does not sell out.

Season ticket holders do not need to purchase separate tickets for this event, as it is included in the Hershey Symphony's regular season. Please see the email you received from TicketPeak when purchasing season tickets. Contact the symphony at contactus@hersheysymphony.org with any questions.