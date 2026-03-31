HAIRSPRAY Begins Performances At The Fulton Theatre This May

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The Fulton Theatre will bring the Tony-winning hit "Hairspray" to the Mainstage from April 10 through May 3, 2026, with preview performances on April 8 (Community Night) and 9 (Pay-What-You-Want).

Set in 1960s Baltimore, this smash-hit musical tells the story of spirited teen Tracy Turnblad, whose dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show leads her on a journey to challenge the status quo and advocate for racial integration. Piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance, and infectious songs like "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat," this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical is a celebration of diversity, unity, and the power of change.

Leading the cast as the irrepressible Tracy Turnblad is Eden Franco, joined by Robert Anthony Jones as her mother, Edna Turnblad, and Joel Newsome as her father, Wilbur Turnblad. The production also stars Trevor Wayne as heartthrob Link Larkin, Dan DeLuca as the host Corny Collins, and Tarra Conner Jones as the powerhouse Motormouth Maybelle.

The full company includes: Lawrence Flowers as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Amy Bodnar as Velma Von Tussle, Tori Paige Heinlein as Amber Von Tussle, Eileen Ray Brady as Penny Pingleton, Mikayla White as Little Inez, Charis Leos as Prudy Pingleton/Gym Teacher/Matron, Kevin Ivey Morrison as Gilbert (also serving as Dance Captain)

Ensemble: Patrick Agonito (I.Q.), Delaney Bigley (Shelly), Kathryn Connell (Lou Ann), Megan Hibbard (Brenda), Mya Rena Hunter (Cindy/Dynamite), Brianna Marie Johnson (Dynamite), Jalen Kirkman (Duane), William Lentz (Brad), Dylan Loraw (Fender), Matthew McCray (Stewie), Carter Rutkowski (Sketch), Peter Matthew Smith (Spitzer/Principal/Mr. Pinky/Guard), Kat Thorpe (Tammy), and Erica Wilkins (Lorraine/Dynamite).

The Hairspray creative and production team is led by Director and Choreographer Kenneth E. Ingram, Music Director David Fiorello, and Associate Choreographer Christopher Page-Sanders. The design team features Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Designer), Cody Von Ruden (Costume Designer), Samuel Biondolillo (Lighting Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Luis Garcia (Video Designer), and Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer). Ben McNaboe serves as the Fulton's Music Supervisor, and Marc Robin is the Executive Artistic Producer.

The stage management team includes Production Stage Manager Mark Johnson and Assistant Stage Managers Liz Patton and Jessica Greenhoe. Casting direction by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

“Hairspray” is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).