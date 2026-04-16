DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Come to the Fulton Theatre in April

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Fulton Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its highly anticipated production of the contemporary musical masterpiece, Dear Evan Hansen. Running from April 24 through May 17, 2026, this production marks a historic milestone for the theatre as the inaugural performance in the newly opened Castagna Hall, and continues the theatre's Groff Studio Series.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary story of a high school senior who finds himself at the center of a tragedy he didn't create, leading to a journey of self-discovery and connection in the digital age.

Leading the cast in the title role of Evan Hansen is Michael Fabisch who starred as Evan on the Dear Evan Hansen National Tour. Joining him as the Hansen and Murphy families are Kate Fahrner as Heidi Hansen, whose credits include Glinda in Wicked on Broadway and the national tours of South Pacific, The Full Monty, and Cats, Annalise Prentiss as Zoe Murphy, Amanda Rose as Cynthia Murphy, who has appeared in the Broadway/National Tour casts of Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked, Holiday Inn, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dr. Dolittle, and Oklahoma!, Jim Ballard, just seen in And Then There Were None at the Fulton, as Larry Murphy,and Jack Greenberg as Connor Murphy. Rounding out the cast are Noah Bloom as Jared Kleinman and Ashley Calderon as Alana Beck.

The production also features a dedicated team of understudies including Matt Setzer (Evan Standby), Madelyn Ciliento (Zoe Murphy), Shawn Gable (Larry Murphy), Cheyenne Hails (Alana Beck), Elizabeth Morse (Cynthia Murphy), Andrew Rahm (Jared/Connor), and Maggie Riker (Heidi Hansen).

The creative team is led by Fulton Theatre's Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, who serves as Director and Choreographer. The artistic team bringing this production to life includes Music Director Samuel Thorne Bagalà. Scenic Designer Jason Burgess. Costume Designer Victoria Layser, Lighting Designer George Horrocks, Sound Designer Josh Allamon, Props Designer Katelin Walsko, Video Designer Colin Riebel, Production Stage Manager Michael DiSciullo, Assistant Stage Manager Britt Jarkowsky, Fulton Casting Associate Joey Abramowicz.