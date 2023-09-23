Gamut Theatre Group to Present I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH Beginning Next Month

Performance dates are October 7 - 22, 2023.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Gamut Theatre Group to Present I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH Beginning Next Month

Gamut Theatre will present its Season Opener: I Don't Speak Spanish by David Ramón Zayas. The show will perform the first three weekends in October. Performance dates are October 7 - 22, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are “pick your price,” at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Please visit the link below for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

I Don't Speak Spanish follows a Mexican-American family line across the last 100 years and seeks to reframe that statement, "I don't speak Spanish," in the context of generations of struggle with assimilation, race, and class. It closely looks at three chokepoints--a dinner in 2019, a street fight in 1943, and an impossible choice in 1915--where the inherent duality of the family's Latine experience is forced to be contended with. All of the stories told in the play are based on true historical events. The research into those events began with Zayas looking into his own family history and subsequently conducting personal interviews with over 30 people about their own family's experiences with language, identity, and race.

When asked what inspired him to write this play, Zayas says “I carried a lot of shame throughout my life for not knowing Spanish and feeling disconnected from my heritage…my brother expressed these same feelings to me, and suddenly I knew I wasn't alone.” In addition to writing the play, Zayas is also the director and a performer. He talks about his experience acting in the production, saying “While I've acted in many plays, including some of my own, this is the first time in almost twenty years that I'll be able to play multiple characters written for a Latine actor, telling a Latine story.” Zayas talks about who should see this production commenting “I honestly want everyone to see this show. But especially everyone who has ever felt disconnected from their history or their community.” For those who aren't Latine wondering what they will take away, Zayas says “I hope anyone who's not Latine and sees this show would take away a deepened sense of empathy and connection to people they might otherwise not have.” Zayas finishes his thoughts with “Gamut Theatre has supported this project from its earliest stages, and it feels so good to finally reach this point: a fully staged, professional world premiere.” 

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at GamutTheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: DARK NIGHTS 2 at Hersheypark Photo
Review: DARK NIGHTS 2 at Hersheypark

2023 has just flown by, and we find ourselves immersed in spooky season once again. I was both honored and thrilled to be asked to revisit Hersheypark's Dark Nights and share my thoughts on the second round of this now annual event.

2
PCS Theater Presents The Spooky Tale Of WILEY AND THE HAIRY MAN Full Of Laughs, Scares, An Photo
PCS Theater Presents The Spooky Tale Of WILEY AND THE HAIRY MAN Full Of Laughs, Scares, And Stellar Performances

Prepare to be spellbound as PCS Theater presents “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” a raucous fairytale adapted for the stage by Suzan Zeder. Performing for three weekends on Second Stage from October 6 to 21, 2023.

3
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Fulton Photo
Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Fulton

While the plot and jokes of Something Rotten will be appreciated by most audience members, if will be especially welcomed by musical theater nerds who will recognize the beginnings riffs of Pippin’s Magic to Do and brief homages to a certain Technicolor Dreamcoat.  The more you know, the more you will laugh.

4
Interview: Dale Obermark And Caitlin Sams of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinne Photo
Interview: Dale Obermark And Caitlin Sams of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

This show, which features songs by the tropical rock legend Jimmy Buffett, is pure and simple fun, and audiences can catch at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre September 22nd through November 11th. Dale Obermark, who plays Tully, and Caitlin Sams, who portrays Rachel, share their experience with Escape to Margaritaville.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Savage
The Hershey Area Playhouse (9/29-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloody Jack
The Belmont Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Majestic Theater (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl Group Greats
Prima Theatre (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You