DreamWrights to Stage TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will open its 25th Anniversary Season with Anna Deavere Smith's verbatim theatre piece "TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992". It is directed by Cal Weary (Weary Arts Group), and features projection design by Justin Ayala (Aortic Valve), sound design by Sergio Paul, set design by Kacey French, costumes by Delia Pabon, lighting/properties by Ashley Rose Shaw. The cast consists of Melissa Colon, Allen Gabriel, Jasmine Graham, Missy Kiefer, Soji Otuyelu, Michael Posner, Manuel Tellado, and Faith Wittig.

Inspired by the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, this monologue play delivers a raw and poignant perspective on the social, economic, and political issues that precipitated these traumatic events. Using more than 350 interviews, Smith creates a mosaic of four dozen characters to expose and explore the devastating human impact of these events and offer a stark insight into the complex and pressing social, economic and political issues that set Los Angeles ablaze. Originally performed as a one person show - this version will have its cast of eight actors inhabiting a diverse spectrum of unique voices.

A recorded Community Conversation (available to view here) moderated by Dionna Wright (Director of Community Conversations, York College of Pennsylvania Center for Community Engagement) with Jada Richardson (York County Planning Commission, Equity & Inclusion Community Planner), Jamiel Alexander (President of NAACP York Branch), Jim Tyson (Project Manager, Group Violence Intervention), Jose Santiago (YMCA of the Roses, Community Development Director) and Cal Weary (Director of "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" at DreamWrights) was conducted in order to further extend the conversation surrounding the themes and issues of the play.

Immediately after the January 29th show, there will be an in-person Community Conversation featuring the same panelists, covering the topics while also taking questions. In organizing these discussions, DreamWrights hopes to inspire the community to engage in deeper conversations with their friends and family, in order to enact positive change.

Performances are scheduled for January 28th and 29th and February 4th and 5th at 7 p.m, January 30th at 3:00 p.m, as well as February 3rd at 4 p.m.

The show will be performed at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located on 100 Carlisle Ave in York, PA.

Tickets are General Admission, first come first seated, and are $16 in advance, $18 at the door.

Tickets are available by clicking here.

The theatre will be open one hour before every performance, and patrons are welcome to come enjoy a curated art show by The Parliament Arts Organization, while listening to a lineup of local DJs playing a soundtrack of 90s Music selections.