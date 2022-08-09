theREP Cancels JERSEY BOYS Performances Due to Covid-19

Due to the unfortunate circumstance of multiple cast and crew testing positive for COVID and needing to recover, theREP has announced that it will cancel several performances of Jersey Boys.

Canceled performances include those on Tuesday, August 9, Wednesday, August 10 (all performances), Thursday, August 11, Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13 at 3:00 PM.

The Saturday, Aug 13 8:00 p.m. performance will go on as scheduled. Box Office staff will call all affected patrons to reschedule.

JERSEY BOYS tells the story of four guys from New Jersey. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

The show is packed with Four Seasons hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You and Who Loves You.

