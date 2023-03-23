Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Syracuse University Department of Drama Presents DANCE NATION

Performances run March 24 – April 2.

Mar. 23, 2023  
The Syracuse University Department of Drama continues the 2022/2023 season with the 2017 Susan Blackburn Prize-winning play "Dance Nation" (March 24 - April 2) by Clare Barron. Directed by Katherine McGerr and choreographed by Felipe Panamá, the play takes audiences on an emotional and powerful journey of one team's quest to a national dance competition. Performances will be held in the Storch Theater at the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St. Tickets are available through the Syracuse Stage Box Office at www.syracusestage.org/drama or by phone at 315.443.3275.

"This is a play about 13-year-old girls. It's also a play about women, ambition, and desire," says Barron. Set in the pressure cooker milieu of an impending competition, Barron uses the comedic drama of a Liverpool, Ohio dance team to expose their rivalries, competitiveness, support, and joy, and to reveal not only their sensitivities and insecurities but their fierce undeniable power. "Dance Nation" has been called a refreshingly unorthodox play that conveys the joy and abandon of dancing, while addressing the changes to the body and mind of its characters as they peer over the precipice toward adulthood.

"We see the inner workings of a team, as they literally hiss through pointed teeth and chants," said McGerr. "These are terrifying rituals that conjure real power in the minds of our dancers, both individually and as part of a group."

McGerr, alongside the production team and various consultants, wanted to channel the energy and spirit of the play into the rehearsal room and cultivated a space that encouraged collaboration and throws a "yay party!" whenever a mistake is made - a mistake that will inevitably lead to growth. Much like this play whose enemy is self-judgment, those in the rehearsal room are encouraged to grow, play, and embrace their individuality.

Above all else, "Dance Nation" poses the question, "What am I going to do with all this power?" encouraging adolescents and adults alike to take the stage and use their microphones as conduits for the cosmos.




Barrio Independent Productions (B.I.P.) returns with Frenzy Fest, this year with both theater and short film categories.
The Fisher Center at Bard will begin its 20th Anniversary Season: Breaking Ground with the world premiere of Bessie Award-winning choreographer Beth Gill’s Nail Biter, a dance work that moves the viewer through portals of myth, memoir, psychodrama, and horror.
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Proctors on April 4-5 with the “Bluey” live show, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!”
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, proudly presents “The Bachelors of Broadway – Gentlemen of the Theatre”.

March 22, 2023

Barrio Independent Productions (B.I.P.) returns with Frenzy Fest, this year with both theater and short film categories.
March 22, 2023

The new president of theREP board is Margaret Becker who was appointed when Harold Iselin completed his term after filling the role for many years. Becker previously held the role of vice president; she has long been a subscriber and donor of theREP as well as enrolling her daughter in theREP's wonderful summer education programs. Becker has been a board member at theREP since 2015 as well as a member and supporter of many other community organizations.
March 21, 2023

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Proctors on April 4-5 with the “Bluey” live show, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!”
March 21, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, proudly presents “The Bachelors of Broadway – Gentlemen of the Theatre”.
March 21, 2023

The horror! The horror! For almost a decade now, actor Daniel Hall Kuhn has been touring some of the grandest theatres in the country, interpreting “The Tell-Tale Heart” and other literary classics by Edgar Allan Poe for enthralled audiences numbering in the hundreds (and occasionally the thousands!).
