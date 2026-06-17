THREE TALL WOMEN Reading Will Come to Tangent Theatre Company

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Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, will continue their pop-up readings in the region, with a play close to the co-founder's acting history - the Pulitzer Prize-winning THREE TALL WOMEN by Edward Albee, to be held Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28 at the Spark of Hudson in Hudson, NY, a first Tangent appearance at this innovate space. Tangent's artistic director, Michael Rhodes, originated the role of the non-speaking, yet critical, part of the Boy in the off-Broadway American Premiere and subsequent national tour. The Boy represents the woman's son and is considered an autobiographical character of the playwright.



Two shows are on tap as Tangent's readings have been selling out each time. Tickets are free, though reservations are required. The Spark of Hudson is a nonprofit community learning hub offering free and paid workshops, youth programs, and skill-sharing events for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. The venue is an intimate space with limited seating; donations are welcome. Set in the bedroom of an upscale, affluent home, the story centers on three chapters and long arc of a woman's life — youth, middle age and the end. Edward Albee (1928-2016) is considered one of America's greatest playwrights, the author of such iconic works as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Zoo Story and A Delicate Balance, to name a few.



With a cast of three premier actresses, the THREE TALL WOMEN reading features familiar talents from the company's core ensemble: Martina Deignan*, Molly McClarnon and Ann Osmond*; Tangent's Michael Rhodes directs. The “boy” character will be implied in the reading; actor and narrator Steven Young to read stage directions; produced by Andrea Rhodes (* member Actors' Equity Association). Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs, restaurants or unique intimate spaces - including the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, Upstate Films in Rhinebeck and The Moviehouse in Millerton. Now in their 26th year, Tangent's trademark readings showcase plays with actors sitting on bar stools, scripts in hand and with no props, miming or blocking; stage directions are read to orient the audience, move the story along and help visualize the play. Tangent's readings in recent years have all enjoyed sold out shows.



“Three Tall Women is obviously special to me. I was honored to be involved in such a landmark play, working alongside giants in theater, all the way back in the early '90s” says Michael Rhodes. “I'm energized to be directing this reading, I've never actually taken the helm for this play yet. It will be quite meaningful” he adds. "The Spark of Hudson couldn't be more excited to open our doors to Tangent Theatre. Great art thrives in good company, and we have a feeling this is just the beginning of a wonderful collaborative relationship” remarks Jessica Laddin, Director of Programming at the Spark.

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