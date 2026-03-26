THE MOONRISE CARTEL Will Present One-Night-Only Show at Daryl's House Club

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Award-winning indie folk-rock band The Moonrise Cartel will make their Hudson Valley debut with a one-night-only headlining performance at Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Set in the intimate venue created by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall, Daryl's House is widely regarded as one of the region's premier listening rooms, known for hosting world-class artists in an up-close, unforgettable setting. For The Moonrise Cartel, the performance marks both a milestone appearance and a strategic expansion into the Hudson Valley's vibrant live music scene.

The Connecticut-based band has been building significant momentum across the Northeast, with an impressive string of packed shows and rapidly growing audiences. Their recent recognition by the New England Music Awards underscores their emergence as one of the region's most compelling new acts.

A history of sold-out performances has only intensified anticipation for what promises to be a standout night at Daryl's House.

“We've heard so much about the magic of playing Daryl's House,” said Al Pascarelli, vocalist and songwriter for The Moonrise Cartel. “It's a legendary room with incredible musical history. We're excited to bring our songs to the Hudson Valley, introduce ourselves to new listeners, and make new fans in the process.”

Known for dynamic live performances, soaring harmonies, shimmering guitar work, and deeply melodic songwriting, The Moonrise Cartel has been building a loyal following throughout the Northeast. Performing entirely original music, their songs have the rare quality of feeling instantly classic—while their shows blend indie rock energy with roots-driven storytelling that turns first-time listeners into lifelong fans.

For Hudson Valley audiences, April 9 offers a rare opportunity to discover a rising band at the exact moment their trajectory is taking off—in a venue designed for exactly that kind of musical connection. Prepare to be spellbound as The Moonrise Cartel delivers a powerful evening of original music and undeniable stage chemistry.