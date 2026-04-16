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Rochester Institute For Technology Opens New Performing Arts Center

The venue's first performance was held on April 10, a sold-out student cabaret-style show.

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Rochester Institute For Technology Opens New Performing Arts Center Image

A new Performing Arts Center has opened on the campus of Rochester Institute For Technology. The 747-seat, 50,000-square-foot building opened to its first audience last week, according to an article on RIT's website.

“This will be a space where technology enhances artistry, where access is foundational, and where collaboration thrives,” said  RIT President Bill Sanders.

The venue will host theater, musical theater, music, and dance performances for both RIT students and community groups. The project was first pitched in 2017 and ground was officially broken in 2023. Los Angeles-based architect Michael Maltzan designed the center.

Maltzan designed the venue to incorporate the building into the campus. Rehearsal rooms, costume shops, and scene shops were placed along the perimeter, making the act of creation part of the public experience.

Erica Haskell, director of RIT’s School of Performing Arts, said, “Our students balance rigorous majors, many in STEM fields, with the collaborative artistry of performance, both on stage and behind the scenes. This building reflects the breadth of who they are and the depth of what they contribute to our community and beyond.”

The venue's first performance was held on April 10, a sold-out student cabaret-style show. The complex will also be open during Imagine RIT: Creativity and Innovation Festival on April 25.

Learn more and read the original article on RIT's website.

Photo Credit: Carlos Ortiz



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