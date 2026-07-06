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PIPPIN to Open at Bridge Street Theatre This Month

Michelle Storrs-Ryan directs the Stephen Schwartz musical, starring Meeghan Darling and Samuel Martin in Catskill, NY.

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PIPPIN to Open at Bridge Street Theatre This Month

Bridge Street Theatre's Emerging Artists Program will return this summer with Pippin, the musical by Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson, running July 9–19, 2026, on the theatre's Mainstage in Catskill.

Directed and music directed by Michelle Storrs-Ryan, choreographed by Marcus McGregor, and featuring scenic design by John Sowle, this vibrant production places a spotlight on the next generation of Hudson Valley theatre artists, with a company of performers ages 15–25 drawn from communities throughout the region.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin embarks on a journey in search of happiness, fulfillment, and an extraordinary life. Along the way he explores war, power, passion, and ambition, only to discover that life's greatest meaning may be found not in grand achievements, but in the simple moments that happen every day.

Featuring one of musical theatre's most beloved scores, including "Magic to Do," "Corner of the Sky," and "Morning Glow," Pippin remains a joyous, funny, and deeply moving celebration of the search for purpose, belonging, and what it means to live an extraordinary life.

This production carries special significance for Bridge Street Theatre. Originally scheduled as Catskill High School's 2020 summer musical at Bridge Street Theatre, Pippin was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic forced theatres across the country to close their doors. More than half a decade later, the musical finally reaches the BST stage, with Meeghan Darling returning to reprise her role as the Leading Player and Michael Keck, originally cast in the ensemble, returning in the role of King Charlemagne.

The production stars Meeghan Darling as the Leading Player, Michael Keck as King Charlemagne, Samuel Martin as Pippin, Louise Kieraldo as Fastrada, Stacey Dobos as Berthe, Jacob Leigh as Lewis, Victoria Reese as Catherine, and Devin Woods as Theo. The ensemble Players include Adrian Lozano, Wendy Chee, Anna Signoretti, Keira Oliver, and Storm Newkirk.

For director and music director Michelle Storrs-Ryan, the production marks her fifth show at Bridge Street Theatre and continues her long commitment to mentoring young artists throughout Greene and Albany Counties. Marcus McGregor has choreographed numerous high school musicals across Greene County, helping young performers develop confidence, artistry, and a love of dance.

Pippin will be performed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from July 9 through July 19, 2026, at Bridge Street Theatre, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill.

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