Nurse Blake’s BUT DID YOU DIE? Comedy Tour To Stop At Attucks Theatre

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Comedian and nurse Blake Lynch will bring his BUT DID YOU DIE? COMEDY TOUR to Attucks Theatre as part of the tour’s expanded 2026 run.

The Norfolk engagement is scheduled for October 17 and is newly added to the tour, which launched in 2025.

Nurse Blake’s stand-up blends humor with firsthand experiences from his work in healthcare, drawing on patient interactions and hospital life. The show explores familiar scenarios for medical professionals and audiences alike, from self-diagnosis to the day-to-day realities of clinical work.

“Okay but seriously… did you die?” Blake said in a statement. “If you know me at all, you know I go there. To all the places that make us cringe, laugh, and go ‘why is this our life?’ And this tour is no different.”

Blake, who earned his BSN from the University of Central Florida, worked in trauma centers before transitioning into comedy and digital media. He has since built a large following online and on tour, with previous runs including the Shock Advised Comedy Tour and PTO Comedy Tour.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Norfolk performance will go on sale Friday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. through the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster. Additional information is available at SevenVenues.com.

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