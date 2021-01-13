Kitchen Theatre Company Launches Season With Archival Streamed Comedy CRY IT OUT

The Kitchen Theatre Company will launch the first act of four in its 2020-2021 season, The Journey to 30, with an archival stream of their February 2020 production of Molly Smith Metzler's, Cry It Out.

The production, directed by Former Producing Artistic Director M. Bevin O'Gara, is the first streaming production in the Kitchen's 29-year history and will be available online anytime starting January 14 at 7 pm through January 21.

When two women, Jessie, a lawyer, and Lina, a nurse, find commonality in their new babies and adjacent backyards, forming an unlikely bond over a series of naptime coffee breaks and parental anecdotes. But with the addition of their career-oriented neighbor Adrienne, another new mom, and her husband Mitchell, the duo's friendship and their individual conceptions are put to the test. A candid portrayal that explores parenthood through the lens of both male-and female-centered narratives, Cry It Out is the perfect blend of comedy, strength and truth in the modern era of child care.

The production stars Mikaela Izquierdo*, Melissa Miller*, and Brian Sgambati*, as well as Ithaca's very own Erica Steinhagen* and was filmed live at Geva Theatre Center last March, before its run was interrupted by the ongoing pandemic.

Izquierdo says "There are some things that are universal about motherhood--especially that very new motherhood where everything is in a haze of exhaustion and love and a realization that life will never, ever be the same--and some things that are so specific to each mother and child. Cry it Out manages to be that beautiful play that shows many sides of a vulnerable time with warmth, truth, and humor- and the importance of friendship through it all."

The production is available to patrons through the purchase of one of three subscription models offered by the theatre this season. Most notably, the Pay What You Want subscription, an extension of what would normally be the theatre's preview night offerings in the pre and post-pandemic world, gives patrons a chance to engage in over 20 nights of entertainment, including Cry It Out, at a cost of their choosing. Visit www.kitchentheatre.org/subscribe for more information.

Kitchen Theatre Company also announced the launch of its Streaming Series, an $89 package generously sponsored by Barry Chester and Elissa Cogan, that gives patrons access to only the archival streamed portion of this season's lineup. Titles include upcoming Cry It Out, Every Brilliant Thing (February 18-25), and The Roommate (April 1 - 8). Also planned is an original documentary film by Artistic Director Emerita Rachel Lampert, Bloom Where You're Planted, a 20-year Artistic Journey.

"We are thrilled that technology enables us to entertain the amazing Kitchen Theatre audience," said Interim Producing Artistic Director David Winitsky, "but we are just as excited to be able to support these amazing actors and creative teams with salaries and critical pension & health payments, during one of the toughest times for performing artists in any of our lives. Every subscriber contributes to making art a vital part of the recovery process."

The creative team for Cry It Out is rounded out with Scenic Design by Daniel Zimmerman (Girlfriend, Boom), Lighting Design by Tyler M. Perry (Bright Half Life, Throw Pitchfork, Peter and the Starcatcher, I and You, The House, Opus, etc.), Costume Design by Safarina Bush (The Royale) and Sound Design by Associate Producer, Lesley Greene (The Roommate, Ironbound, among others). Properties Master is Indigo Shea, Technical Director is Brendan Komala and Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Schilansky. Information on all the artists can be found a www.kitchentheatre.org/cry-it-out.

Other Act 1 offerings include two script clubs discussing Sweat (1/21 at 6pm) by Lynn Nottage and Whitelisted (2/4 at 6pm) by Chisa Hutchinson. Patrons will read the play on their own, and then join KTC staff and special guest artists on Zoom for a one hour discussion of the play and its place in the world. Act 1 is generously sponsored by Cayuga Radio Group. The script club portion of this season is generously sponsored by Don Spector and Stacia Zabusky.