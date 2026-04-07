Hudson Valley Shakespeare Completes Construction on the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center

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Hudson Valley Shakespeare has revealed that the construction of its new home in Garrison, NY, the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center, has reached substantial completion. The theater will open this summer, beginning with William Shakespeare’s As You Like It and King Lear. The campus will officially open to the public on May 17, when Hudson Valley residents will have the opportunity to take in the new space during a special Community Day. More details will be announced shortly.

Located in Garrison, NY, the 14,850 square foot venue design serves as a permanent home for Hudson Valley Shakespeare, the beloved Hudson Valley theater company known for its sweeping open-air productions of classics and new works set against the backdrop of the Hudson River and the surrounding landscape of the 98-acre campus. Designed by architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, the structure is the first public purpose-built LEED Platinum theater in the United States, and is the centerpiece of a comprehensive design with extensive green space and rewilding across the campus, led by Nelson Byrd Woltz, embodying Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of the land conveyed to the company by philanthropist and longtime conservationist and advocate for the Hudson Valley, Christopher Davis. Consigli Construction Co., Inc. served as the Construction Manager for this project.

Artistic Director Davis McCallum said, “The completion of the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center marks a huge milestone for Hudson Valley Shakespeare. It represents the work of many hands and is the result of six years of collaboration with team members and partners. We have benefited enormously from the support and input of our community throughout the process, and we can’t wait to welcome our neighbors in the Hudson Valley for a first look at their new theater on May 17.”

HVS has also been working on Route 9 improvements and can report that the new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 9, Travis Corners Road, and Snake Hill Road was activated on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, improving safety and traffic flow in and out of the campus.

Additionally, HVS has revealed that the Artist Lodging construction is underway, scheduled to be completed by Summer 2027. The lodging will allow HVS cast and crew to live on campus, strengthening community and engagement with this magnificent Hudson Valley setting while cutting down fuel emissions and time spent in transit from their former housing miles away. Woven into the landscape of the northwest section of the campus, the buildings will offer 32 units of both single and family-style accommodations that frame an outdoor gathering space. The “Hub,” a point of convergence for the cast and crew, will provide shared community amenities including dining, kitchen, fitness, and laundry facilities beneath an overlook lounge space. The new artist lodging is designed by Susan T Rodriguez | Architecture • Design. Heitmann Builders is the general contractor for the project with Shelter Institute leading the timber frame fabrication and assembly.

Tickets are on sale now for HVS’s Summer 2026 season, which will feature William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Miriam Laube (OSF’s Much Ado About Nothing) and featuring original music by Amanda Dehnert (HVS’s Love’s Labor’s Lost); Shakespeare’s King Lear, directed by Artistic Director Davis McCallum (HVS’s The Matchmaker) and featuring Kurt Rhoads in the title role; and, by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, a new production of Boublil and Schӧnberg’s Les Misérables, presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and CAMERON MACKINTOSH LTD, directed by Jenn Thompson (HVS’s Into the Woods) with music supervision by Amanda Morton (Operation Mincemeat).

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