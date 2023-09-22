Feuding Families Cry Out For Connection In The Company Theatre's ROMEO & JULIET

Directed by Carl Del Buono, Shakespeare’s iconic play features a diverse cast of talented regional actors.

Sep. 22, 2023

Feuding Families Cry Out For Connection In The Company Theatre's ROMEO & JULIET

The Company Theatre’s second season opens with Shakespeare’s most beloved work, ROMEO & JULIET, October 13-29 on the main stage of the historic Temple Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester, NY.
 

Directed by The Company Theatre Artistic Director and co-founder, Carl Del Buono, themes of fear, haste and secrecy are brought to life. 

“We really wanted to highlight the need for connection that all of these characters share,” Del Buono said. “And they choose to go about finding that connection in sometimes lovely and beautiful or complicated or, at times, desperate ways.”


ROMEO & JULIET features Ariana Kizu Rivera and Calvin Staropoli as the star-crossed title characters, with a cast including Judy McCaffery as the Friar, Lauren MacDonough as the Nurse, Liz Preston as Mercutio, Ben Gillooly as Tybalt, Brodie McPherson as Benvolio, Tom Bigongiari and Cynthia Brito as the Capulets, Jennifer Ann Galvez as Montague, Prophet Andazola as Prince Escalus, Corrina Mullins as Abram, Jimmy Stahl as Sampson, Kimiko “Kiki” Collins as Gregory, Sophia Mostafa as Petruchio, Sam Nelson as Valentine, and Imogen “Immy” McElduff as the Prince’s Attendant.


Along with Del Buono, the production team includes stage manager Kate Duprey, assistant director Scott Shriner, assistant stage manager Grace Condon, fight director Rich Steele, dance and fight captain Lauren MacDonough, set and lighting designer Brodie McPherson, costume designers Kendall Del Buono and Jess Ruby, sound designer Erik Wheater, and production assistant Joanna “Jo” Kneezel.


Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. An ASL interpreted performance will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, and a Pay-What- You-Will performance will be announced after opening. 

Tickets are $28 general admission and $25 for students &amp; seniors, and may be purchased at Click Here. Special pricing for groups of 10 or more may be arranged by emailing info@thecompanytheatreroc.org.
 

A special Season Opening reception will take place after the Friday, Oct. 13 performance with refreshments courtesy of Wegmans.


Now in its second year, The Company Theatre launched their “Eclipse” fundraising campaign September 1 to raise $35,000 for capital improvements, educational programming, and to help provide stipends for actors and technical professionals. 

The campaign runs through April 8, 2024, the day Rochester will
experience a Total Solar Eclipse. Donations can be made through
www.thecompanytheatreroc.org/donate.




