Emanuel Ax, Chanticleer, Chris Thile, Aoife O'Donovan & More Set for Eastman School of Music 2026-27 Season

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Eastman School of Music has announced its 2026-27 season, a year-long celebration of music and the nation's semiquincentennial featuring more than 1,000 performances, masterclasses, festivals, and special events. Marking both Eastman's 105th season and the America250 celebration, approximately 90 percent of performances will be free and open to the public.

The season will explore American music from a wide range of perspectives through performances celebrating African American composers, Indigenous artists, jazz legends, and iconic works including Candide and Songs for a New World.

"As Eastman celebrates 105 years of excellence, and America commemorates 250, we invite audiences to join us for a range of musical offerings at little to no cost," Joan and Martin Messinger Dean Kate Sheeran said. "This season offers something for everyone, and we hope that you will join us."

Among the season's guest artists are pianist Emanuel Ax, Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer, mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile, singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan, violinist Irvine Arditti, and the Grammy Award-winning contemporary music ensemble Alarm Will Sound, which returns to its alma mater for a 25th-anniversary homecoming concert.

The Eastman Opera Theatre season includes fully staged productions of Leonard Bernstein's Candide in November and Engelbert Humperdinck's Hänsel und Gretel in April. Students will also present Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World during the fall semester.

Composer, trombonist, and MacArthur Fellow George Lewis will serve as the Howard Hanson Composer-in-Residence, collaborating with students throughout the academic year and culminating in a featured Eastman Philharmonia concert devoted to his music. The season also includes performances of The North American Indigenous Songbook curated by Eastman Opera Artistic and Music Director Timothy Long, highlighting works by Indigenous composers from across North America.

Additional highlights include performances by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Eastman Philharmonia, Eastman School Symphony Orchestra, Eastman Wind Ensemble, Eastman Chorale, and Eastman Jazz Orchestra, which will celebrate the centennials of Ray Brown, John Coltrane, Melba Liston, and Miles Davis. Audiences can also enjoy the Eastman Rochester Organ Initiative's biennial festival, Chamber Music Extravaganza concerts, complete Beethoven piano trios, and a live-to-picture performance of Jeff Beal's score for Fritz Lang's Metropolis.

Tickets for ticketed performances are available through the Eastman Theatre Box Office, with a complete calendar of performances, festivals, lectures, and masterclasses available through the Eastman School of Music.

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