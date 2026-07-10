Eleanna Fin Joins The Cast Of THE TEMPEST At La Mama

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Following a season of notable appearances on New York stages, Greek actress and singer Eleanna Fin continues her artistic journey this summer, joining the cast of Joseph Summer's opera The Tempest, inspired by William Shakespeare's timeless play. The production will receive its world staged premiere at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre in New York City, presented by Teatro Grattacielo and directed by Stefanos Koroneos.

With music by American composer Joseph Summer and a libretto by Eve Summer, The Tempest invites audiences into a world where memory, love, loss and forgiveness meet. Shakespeare's final play is transformed into an intimate opera where dream and reality gently blur, inviting audiences into a story about the things we hold onto, and the quiet strength it takes to finally let them go.

The production brings together an outstanding international cast and the Teatro Grattacielo Orchestra under the musical direction of conductor Enrico Fagone, celebrating a meeting of artists from around the world in the heart of New York.

Finokalioti appears as Calypso, whose presence brings another layer of longing and memory to the story. Living somewhere between dreams and waking, she holds on to a voice that never answers until, little by little, she learns to let go. Her story unfolds quietly throughout the evening, arriving at a moment where silence speaks louder than words.

Directed by Stefanos Koroneos, this new staging offers a fresh perspective on Shakespeare's beloved work while staying true to its emotional heart. Rather than focusing on spectacle alone, the production explores the fragile connections between people, the weight of memory, and the possibility of finding peace after loss.

The world staged premiere of The Tempest will be presented at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre (66 East 4th Street, New York City), on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

Tickets and more information are available: https://grattacielo.org/season/world-staged-premiere-the-tempest

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