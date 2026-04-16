Caroga Arts Collective Reveals 2026 Caroga Lake Music Festival Programming

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Caroga Arts Collective has announced the lineup for the 2026 Caroga Lake Music Festival (CLMF), marking its 15th season of bringing world-class performances, community events, and arts education to the Adirondacks. This year's festival continues a cherished tradition, carrying forward the musical legacy of Sherman's Amusement Park - once the beating heart of entertainment in Caroga Lake. For fifteen consecutive summers, Caroga Lake has transformed the beloved lakeside grounds into a vibrant, accessible hub for music and the arts.

The 2026 season will welcome over 150 artists from around the world for 35 concerts and events spanning genres from classical and jazz to Americana, rock, and genre-blending collaborations. Notable guest performances this year include singer-songwriters Sarah Jarosz, Kishi Bashi, upcoming rock star Bella Rayne, and dynamic musicians across the globe appearing as the Caroga Arts Ensemble. Additional highlights include Nashville Day with Big Sky Country, SCENES - A Billy Joel Experience, viral TikTok sensation Stella Cole, rising vocal harmony group The Bean Tones, and performances of Dvorak's New World, Gershwin's American in Paris and more in celebration of America250. Special guests with the orchestra include David Alan Miller (Albany Symphony), Sylvia McNair (GRAMMY-award winning soprano), Kevin Cole, Alex Moffat (SNL) among others.

"Every summer, it's incredibly inspiring to welcome audiences and artists from near and far to Sherman's, celebrating this beautiful historic space that has meant so much to generations of families in Caroga Lake, including my own," said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder, Artistic & Executive Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. "Our musicians are thrilled to return, our audiences bring an unmatched energy and love of the space, and we feel so lucky to call this lakeside treasure our home. Keeping its legacy alive through music, arts, and community is one of the most meaningful parts of our work."

The 2026 season will once again feature:

The Caroga Arts Ensemble, performing large orchestral works, chamber programs, and cross-genre concerts

Free Kids Concerts, returning with new themes and beloved classics

CLMF on Tour performances across the region

Most CLMF performances will take place at Sherman's Park, the historic former amusement park with its iconic lakeside pavilion, carousel, and classic dance hall. Today, the site stands as a testament to Caroga Arts' mission to make the arts accessible, joyful, and community-centered - welcoming audiences of all ages. As always, all Caroga Arts presented events are FREE for children and students age 17 and under (excluding fundraising events).

The full festival schedule is available at carogaarts.org/events.

About Caroga Arts:

Caroga Arts Collective is dedicated to reimagining the Adirondack experience through the transformative power of the arts. Founded in 2012, Caroga Arts brings world-class performers and innovative programming to the Southern Adirondacks, presenting more than 50 concerts, community events, and education initiatives each year.

Each summer, over 150 artists from across the country and around the world come to Caroga Lake to perform, teach, and engage with the community through the Caroga Lake Music Festival. Through partnerships with local schools, organizations, and regional venues, Caroga Arts fosters creative collaboration, supports arts accessibility, and enriches the cultural life of the region year-round.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Caroga Arts is proud to call Sherman's Park - Caroga Lake's beloved former amusement park - its home. Today, Sherman's stands as a lakeside gathering place where the community can rediscover the joy, nostalgia, and shared experience of live performance. Learn more at carogaarts.org.

Full Season Schedule:

Scenes: A Billy Joel Experience

Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: KASA Quartet at Maverick Concerts

Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Alex Moffat, Caroline Rau, Brian Shank

Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 8:00 PM

American Mosaic

Friday, July 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM

The Seven Wonders: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Sentimental Gentleman

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 8:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Arkell Museum

Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Caroga Chapel

Friday, July 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Gala: A Night with “The Beatles”

Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Canada Lake Barge

Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM

CLMF on Tour: Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Sarah Jarosz

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Old Fort Johnson

Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 6:30 PM

The Vintage Disney Book with KASA Quartet & Friends

Friday, July 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Stella Cole with KASA Quartet

Saturday, July 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: The Vintage Disney Book with KASA Quartet

Sunday, July 26, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Kishi Bashi with Caroga Arts Ensemble

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Ballston Lake

Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM

American Expression: Barber, Loeffler and Block

Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Kids Carousel Concert: Big Bands for Little Kids

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Swing Dance Night: Kyle Athayde Dance Party

Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Glen Conservancy Hall

Sunday, August 2, 2026 at 3:00 PM

The Bean Tones with Caroga Arts Ensemble

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Church of Our Lady of Lourdes

Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Caroga Chapel

Friday, August 7, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Kids Carousel Concert: Peter & the Wolf with Utica Dance

Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Dvořák’s New World

Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Caroga Arts Charity Golf Tournament

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM

CLMF on Tour: Caroga Museum

Sunday, August 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM

PROJECT Trio with Caroga Arts Ensemble

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM

CLMF on Tour: Johnstown Midsummer Concert Series

Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Gershwin’s American in Paris

Friday, August 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Kids Carousel Concert: SPACE Summer Camp Showcase

Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Cornhole Tournament with West Caroga Lake Association

Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 1:30 PM

Bella Rayne

Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Opera on the Lake: Mozart!

Sunday, August 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Nashville Day

Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 3:30 PM

Completely Unchained: The Ultimate Van Halen Production

Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Woofstock: A Benefit for Fulton County Regional SPCA

Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM

Capital District Car Show

Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM

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