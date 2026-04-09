Adirondack Theatre Festival Launches ATF For ALL Initiative

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The Adirondack Theatre Festival has announced the launch of ATF for ALL, a new community-driven initiative designed to expand access to live, professional theatre across the Glens Falls region.

Built on a simple but powerful idea—neighbors helping neighbors—ATF for ALL invites community members and business owners to “pass the show forward” by funding tickets that will be shared with individuals who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend.

“At ATF, we believe a seat in the theatre is more than just a night out,” said Martha Banta, Artistic Director of Adirondack Theatre Festival. “It’s a chance to feel connected, to see yourself in a story, and to be part of something shared and alive. ATF for ALL is about opening those doors a little wider.”

For more than three decades, ATF has produced professional theatre in Glens Falls. Through this new initiative, the organization aims to welcome even more members of the community into the theatre—creating opportunities for low income individuals and families, seniors, young people, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers to experience live performance.

The program operates on a “pay-it-forward” model. Supporters can fund as many tickets as they choose, which ATF then distributes at no cost through its website and box office. Individuals interested in attending can submit a brief, confidential request indicating their preferred performance, dates, number of seats, and any accessibility needs. Approved tickets are held at Will Call for easy pickup on the day of the show.

“Think of it like picking up lunch for the person behind you in the drive-thru,” said Tracey Sullivan, Managing Director of ATF. “It’s a simple gesture, but it can mean a lot. That’s what sharing a ticket does - it creates a moment of connection and makes someone feel welcome.”

ATF for ALL reflects the Festival’s ongoing commitment to building community through the arts and ensuring that more people can share in the collective experience of live theatre.

“We hope people will join us, and help someone find their seat at ATF and pass the show forward” Banta added.

For more information, request seats, or to make a gift to the ATF for ALL Fund or other ATF initiatives, visit atfestival.org or contact atf@atfestival.org.

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