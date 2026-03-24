A CHORUS LINE and More Set for Geva Theatre 2026/27 Season

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Geva Theatre announces the lineup for the 2026/27 Season

Geva Theatre's Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson, Executive Director James Haskins, and Curation Team (which includes Jeffrey L. Page, DeLanna Studi, Sarah Hartmann, Jasmine B. Gunter, and Thalia Schramm as well as Williamson) are delighted to announce Geva's 2026/27 Season. The upcoming season features showstopping musicals, award winning contemporary dramas, a best-selling thriller, a tour-de-force one person show and a fresh, funny new work that speaks to our world today.

"I'm thrilled to welcome some of the most exciting artists working in the field to Geva this season," said Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson. "From Emmy nominated and MTV Music Video Award-winning Broadway director Jeffrey L. Page, to star of stage and screen Patrick Page, to MacArthur "Genius" Award winning playwrights Suzan-Lori Parks and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, this will be a thrilling season which truly has something for everyone. We'll be extending the conversation beyond the stage into our communities with our educational and engagement programming and partners, and we'll be bringing our productions around the country with co-producing partners Barrington Stage, Philadelphia Theatre Company, City Theatre, and the Berkshire Theatre Group."

James Haskins, Executive Director, adds, "With deepest gratitude to ESL Federal Credit Union and Dr. Dawn Lipson for their renewed support, Elizabeth and I invite audiences to join us on the journey of our 2026/27 Season as we enhance our One Geva philosophy to bring you many voices from multiple communities. We embrace our core value of Artistic Courage with a commitment to excellence and inclusion in all encounters that we share on our stages. Whether as a One Geva or Flex subscriber, or a member of our exciting new NextGenGeva program, we look forward to welcoming audiences to the theatrical gem of Rochester for the sensation of live theatre."

Geva will kick off the season in September on the Wilson Stage with a 50th Anniversary production of the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation A Chorus Line. Next, on the Fielding Stage, will be Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog, which the New York Times has called the "best play of the last thirty years," celebrating its 25th Anniversary. The season continues in the new year on the Wilson Stage with All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, created and performed by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Patrick Page.

Million Dollar Quartet is back by popular demand after wowing Rochester audiences nearly ten years ago, in a brand-new production on the Wilson. In April, Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, winner of the 2025 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, comes to the Wilson Stage. Then on the Fielding Stage will be Alexis Scheer's fast-paced comedy, Laughs in Spanish. Closing the 2026/27 Season is The Da Vinci Code, based on the international hit novel by Dan Brown and adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, on the Wilson Stage.

Geva will also be presenting two concert productions this July, Elvis My Way: Brandon Bennett sings Elvis Presley and Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll sings Judy Garland. And in November, A Christmas Carol adapted by Harrison David Rivers in collaboration with Sally Lobel, returns to the Wilson Stage.

"ESL has been a proud supporter of Geva Theatre's annual season for the past twelve years," said Rich Pulvino, Vice President/Director of marketing, ESL Federal Credit Union. "Each year, Geva brings people from across our community together and reminds us of how powerful the arts can be in connecting people of all ages and backgrounds. We look forward to the 2026/27 season and supporting the role Geva plays in building a strong and thriving arts and theatre community."

Dr. Dawn Lipson serves as Honorary Season Producer.

We are happy to announce that Christin Eve Cato, playwright of this season's Sancocho and dramaturg of our 2022 production of Somewhere, will be our 2026-2028 Artist in Residence! Christin joins 2025-2027 Artist in Residence Jeffrey L. Page to serve on our Senior Leadership, Curation, and Strategic Planning teams.

Geva has an array of subscription and membership options including our One Geva Subscription where you can enjoy your favorite seats at the best price across our two stages-five shows in the Wilson and two shows in the Fielding. For a more customizable theatre going experience, Geva expanded its Flex Subscription offerings to 4, 6 or 8-ticket packages, which allow theatre lovers to mix and match productions to create a season of their own. Launched in January 2026, the NextGenGeva membership program is open to patrons ages 20-40 and offers discounted access to all One Geva productions for an annual fee of $30. Full subscription and membership details can be found at, https://gevatheatre.org/subscription/.

Subscriptions for Geva's 2026/27 Season are on sale now and may be purchased by calling the Geva Theatre Box Office at 585-232-4382. Tickets to all individual productions will go on sale to the general public July 15, 2026. To learn more about the season visit, GevaTheatre.org.

2026/27 Season:

A Chorus Line

Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett

Book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Co-choreographed by Bob Avian

Directed by Alan Paul

A Co-Production with Barrington Stage

Wilson Stage | September 9 - October 11, 2026

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation is back for its 50th Anniversary! A Chorus Line takes you inside the high stakes drama and powerhouse dancing of a Broadway chorus audition, where two dozen professional dancers share their stories and ambitions as they vie to be cast. But which of them has what it takes? Find out in this toe tapping musical featuring hit numbers such as "What I Did for Love," "One," and "I Hope I Get It!"

TopDog/UnderDog

by Suzan-Lori Parks

Directed by Geva Artist-in-Residence Jeffrey L. Page

Fielding Stage | October 13 - November 22, 2026

In Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer and Tony Award winning play, brothers Lincoln and Booth are haunted by their past and obsessed with the street con game three-card monte. A darkly comic fable named the best play of the last 30 years by The New York Times, Topdog/Underdog digs deep into brotherly love, a sibling rivalry foretold by the names their father gave the brothers as a joke, and the long game of American History, as it asks: can we ever change the cards we're dealt?

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

Created and Performed by Patrick Page

Directed by Simon Godwin

An Octopus Theatricals Production

Wilson Stage | January 13 - 31, 2027

Hailed as "the villain of Broadway" by Playbill, Patrick Page has long been acclaimed for his portrayals of theatre's most beloved bad guys, from Scar to Hades to the Green Goblin as well as for his roles on The Gilded Age, Schmigadoon, and Étoile. Now, with this tour-de-force show, he turns his focus to Shakespeare's greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, watch as "one of America's greatest classical actors" (The Wall Street Journal) transforms into more than a dozen of the playwright's darkest characters in this electrifying exploration of evil itself.

Million Dollar Quartet

Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins

Directed by Sarah Hartmann

Wilson Stage | February 23 - March 21, 2027

On December 4, 1956, four young musicians got together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would become one of the greatest jam sessions of all time. Put on your blue suede shoes and join Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins for the recording session of a lifetime. Loaded with classic rock 'n roll hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Hound Dog" and many more.

Purpose

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Amina Robinson

A Co-Production with Philadelphia Theatre Company

Wilson Stage | April 6 - April 25, 2027

Fresh from winning the Tony Award, the Pulitzer Prize, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award, Purpose is "a thumping, riveting, guns-blazing, major new American play" (NY Daily News). For decades, the influential Jasper family of Chicago has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, celebrity pastors and congressmen. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced to reckon with decades of secrets and unresolved tensions that threaten to topple their empire. Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins' vivid, funny and riveting play is an epic family drama for our time.

Laughs in Spanish

By Alexis Scheer

A Co-Production with City Theatre

Fielding Stage | April 27 - June 6, 2027

It's time for the international festival Art Basel, and the stakes are high for the gallery that Mariana runs in Miami. But all the art has disappeared the day of her opening, and her intern Caro-an aspiring artist herself-is acting oddly. When Mariana's glamorous movie-star mother arrives unexpectedly with an offer of help, things get even more complicado. Laughs in Spanish is a fast-paced comedy about art and success - and mothers and daughters.

The Da Vinci Code

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel

Based on the Novel by Dan Brown

Directed by Elizabeth Williamson

A Co-Production with Berkshire Theatre Group

Wilson Stage | May 26 - June 27, 2027

Startled awake by a phone call in the middle of the night, Harvard Professor Robert Langdon brings all his research on symbols to bear solving a mysterious murder at the Louvre - only to learn he himself is suspected of committing it! Joined by French cryptologist Sophie Neveu, he sets out on a breathtaking race against time to solve the crime - and uncover one of the greatest conspiracies of all time. Hailed by The New York Times as "blockbuster perfection," one of the best-selling books of all time comes to the stage under the direction of Geva's Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson.

Additional Programming:

Elvis My Way: Brandon Bennett sings Elvis Presley SUMMER 2026

Tickets on Sale Now

An Artists Lounge Live Production

Wilson Stage | July 9 - 19, 2026

Celebrate the King of Rock 'n Roll with internationally acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett (Chicago's Million Dollar Quartet). Magnetic, authentic, and radiating southern charm, Bennett is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition. His electrifying concert retrospective features humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable hit songs including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "That's Alright Mama," and "Suspicious Minds."

Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll sings Judy Garland SUMMER 2026

Tickets on Sale Now

An Artists Lounge Live Production

Wilson Stage | July 23 - August 2, 2026

In an exuberant, Emmy-nominated performance seen on PBS, award-winning actress Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland in concert. Backed by a dynamite band, Ingersoll delivers virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, humor, and heart. She also starred as Garland onstage in End of the Rainbow, winning Chicago's Jeff Award and Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year in Theatre. Chicago Sun-Times exclaims, "Phenomenal. Judy Garland's been reborn." Classic songs include "Get Happy," "The Trolley Song," "The Man That Got Away," "That's Entertainment!," and "Over the Rainbow."

A Christmas Carol

By Harrison David Rivers

In collaboration with Sally Lobel

Originally Directed by Elizabeth Williamson

Wilson Stage | November 18 - December 27, 2026

Rochester's favorite holiday tradition returns with an adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story that begins with a wish made by young Tim Cratchit. Over the course of one night, notorious grump Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by four ghosts. But will their intervention prompt him to change his "humbug" ways? A Christmas Carol reminds us that it is never too late to have a change of heart.

Connectivity at Geva: Education, Engagement, & Accessibility

For the 2026/27 season we are excited to continue offering the ROC Geva Pass, a partnership with the City of Rochester to provide two hundred complimentary tickets for each of Geva's Subscription Series Productions to city residents in specified zip-codes. Visit gevatheatre.org/engagement/#RocPass for updates on when tickets will be released.

Engagement at Geva programs also include Geva Insights, Mondays at Geva, the Essie Calhoun Diversity in the Arts Awards, symposiums and more. Dates and events will be announced on the company's website through the season.

Education at Geva will include student matinee performances for six of our One Geva productions and A Christmas Carol. We will also hold a five-week Musical Theatre Summer Academy conservatory training program for young actors ages 12-18 in July of 2027.

For over twenty years, SUNY Brockport has been a wonderful partner to Geva Theatre in nurturing students through professional artistic experiences in the Geva-Brockport Alliance, and we are thrilled to continue our alliance with them! Each semester, SUNY Brockport students engage with Geva's staff and visiting artists through performance opportunities, internships, show attendance, workshops, facilitated conversations, classes, and more. Many of these students have gone on to work at Geva as full-time staff members, as performers on our stages, and at theatres across the country.

Other Geva Education programs will center on expanding in-school workshops, classes in Geva's Fielding Stage, college internships in performance and with behind-the-scenes departments at Geva for students at multiple institutions throughout the greater Rochester region, and expanded accessibility.

The full list of accessible performances for the 2026/27 Season can be found here.