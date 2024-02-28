Vertigo Theatre to Present Canadian Premiere of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Vertigo Theatre will present THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN based on the best-selling book by Paula Hawkins and DreamWorks Film, adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, March 16 - April 14, 2024. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays - Saturdays, with additional matinees 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre's Ticket Office, by calling 403.221.3708 or visiting the button below.

Rachel Watson escapes her dull life by watching the perfect couple through the train window every day until she witnesses something shocking unfold. Caught up in a world of infidelity and murder, she begins her own investigation, crossing dangerous lines, and turns into a suspect herself.

"This play is a truly great crime drama and we've assembled an amazing team to present it to you," says Artistic Director/Director Jack Grinhaus. "This stirring psychological thriller keeps the tension mounting right up until the final reveal."

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN features Lauren Brotman as Rachel Watson, Tyrell Crews as Tom Watson, Anna Cummer as Anna Watson, Filsan Dualeh as Megan Hipwell, Jamie Konchak as D.I. Gaskill, Stafford Perry as Scott Hipwell, and Mike Tan as Kamal Abdic.

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. Directed by Jack Grinhaus, Assistant Direction by Conrad Belau, Set Design by Hanne Loosen Costume Design by John Iglesias, Lighting Design by Narda McCarroll, Projection Design by Brendan Briceland. Sound Design and Original Composition by Allison Lynch, Fight Direction by John Knight, Intimacy Direction by Anastasia St. Amand, Assistant Set Design by Josie Kaip, Voice and Dialect Coaching by Laurann Brown, Stage Management by Donna Sharpe, Chandler Ontkean & Brianna Diodati.

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN previews at Vertigo Theatre March 16 -20, with the official opening Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 pm. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at the Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, by phone: 403.221.3708 or online at the button below.