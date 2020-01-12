Vertigo Theatre Opens the New Year with WHISPERS IN THE DARK

Based on "A Pair of Hands" by Arthur Quiller Couch, Vertigo Theatre presents WHISPERS IN THE DARK. January 25 - February 23. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2:00 pm Sundays, with additional matinees 2:00 pm Saturdays. Tickets start at $29 and are available at Vertigo Theatre's Ticket Office, call 403.221.3708 or visit www.vertigotheatre.com.

Miss Elizabeth Le Petyt, an aspiring author, ventures to Cornwall to escape her hectic London life. The cottage she chooses has a mysterious past, and seems like the perfect inspiration for her writing. However, misplaced items, inexplicable events and whispers in the dark disrupt her solace, and have her questioning her sanity. Is this her own past coming back to haunt her, or is she getting too close to discovering the cottage's secrets? WHISPERS IN THE DARK is a haunting tale inspired by Victorian ghost stories.

"Turning a ten-page short story into an eighty-page play required playwright Anna Cummer to generate a great deal of original material, "says Artistic Director Craig Hall. "The final product is much more than a simple ghost story. It is a poignant depiction of love, friendship and the undeniable constraints of Victorian society. There will also be plenty of thrills and chills along the way."

WHISPERS IN THE DARK stars Heather Pattengale as Elizabeth le Petyt, Graham Percy as Mr. Hoskings and Elizabeth Stepkowski Tarhan as Mrs.Carkeek.

WHISPERS IN THE DARK is directed by Simon Mallett, Set Design by David Fraser, Costume Design by Deitra Kalyn, Lighting Design by Anton de Groot, Sound Design & Composition by Peter Moller, Fight Direction by Brianna Johnston, Assistant Direction by Thomas Geddes, Assistant Lighting Design by Lisa Floyd, Stage Manager Patti Neice, Assistant Stage Manager Chandler Ontkean, Apprentice Stage Manager Millie Winzinowich.

WHISPERS IN THE DARK at Vertigo Theatre, previews January 25- 29 with the official opening January 30. Groups of 10+ receive exclusive discounts, and single tickets start at $29 and are available at Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, call 403.221.3708 or visit www.vertigotheatre.com.





