VIDEO: First Look at A DOLL'S HOUSE at Theatre Calgary

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Theatre Calgary has released first look footage of A Doll's House, the Canadian Premiere of Amy Herzog's acclaimed new version of Henrik Ibsen's classic, now playing through May 3, 2026 at the Max Bell Theatre (Werklund Centre) in Calgary, Alberta.

Directed by Anita Rochon and presented in partnership with Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), the production features Herzog's Tony Award-nominated adaptation — the same fresh, compact, and devastatingly contemporary version that took Broadway by storm. The story follows Nora Helmer, a wife harboring a dangerous secret within the façade of a perfect marriage, in a work that continues to shock and exhilarate audiences more than a century after its premiere.

Alexandra Lainfesta leads the cast as Nora Helmer, joined by Daniel Briere as Torvald Helmer, Ron Pederson as Nils Krogstad, Carmela Sison as Kristine Linde, Marcus Youssef as Doctor Rank, Elinor Holt as Anne-Marie, and Dominic King as Ivar Helmer. Daivah Rose Blankert rounds out the cast as Emmy Helmer.

The creative team includes Amir Ofek (set design), Ralamy Kneeshaw (costumes), Narda McCarroll (lighting), and Malcolm Dow (sound design and composition), with Lisa Goebel serving as original choreographer and intimacy director.

A Doll's House runs 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission, and is now on sale. For tickets and information, visit Theatre Calgary's website or contact the box office at 403-294-7447. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.