THE MUSIC MAN Comes to Storybook Theatre in May

Meredith Willson's The Music Man comes to the Storybook Theatre in May. Performances run May 11th - June 1st, 2024. The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, with a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey.

​

The Music Man is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

​

ABOUT THE SHOW

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

​

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

​