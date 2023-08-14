THE MOUSETRAP Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

Performances run September 12 to October 8, 2023 at the Max Bell Theatre.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie comes to Theatre Calgary next month. Directed by Craig Hall, performances run September 12 to October 8, 2023 at the Max Bell Theatre (Arts Commons).

On a dark and snowy night, seven strangers find themselves trapped in a remote guesthouse. The next morning, the snowed-in guests are joined by a police sergeant who brings news of a grisly murder in London. To the guests’ horror, he reveals that the killer may be in their midst. The game is afoot as the sergeant delves into the histories of the guests to uncover sordid pasts.

Can you put the pieces together and solve the murder before the final curtain? Join Theatre Calgary for a brand new production of the world’s longest-running play by its greatest mystery writer.




