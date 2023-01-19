THE F WORD A Downstage World Premiere Production Confronts Fatphobia

Creator-performers Keshia Cheesman and Bianca Miranda explore their friendship as two fat women of colour on a journey to self-acceptance and fat liberation in The F Word, a World Premiere Downstage production, presented by Alberta Theatre Projects, playing from February 9 - 19, 2023 at ATP's Martha Cohen Theatre in Arts Commons.

"After 5 and a half years of dreaming and creating, we're so excited to have the chance to tell our story in the way that we want to tell it. This is our first time on a main stage together and we're grateful to be working with an incredible team of artists, whose hearts and minds are bringing our vision to life," said Keshia Cheesman and Bianca Miranda, who are the creators and performers of The F Word.

"As fat women of colour, we are proud to have a small part in demanding a better future for fellow fat folks who deserve to feel seen and celebrated on and off stage."

Society tells us to deflect, avoid and distance ourselves from FAT - we're in the midst of a revolution to unearth the deeply ingrained shame, blame and fear associated with fatness. Fairytales, lectures, dance and songs are infused with wild whimsy in The F Word as Cheesman and Miranda confront fatphobia, diet culture, and the intersection of fatness with race in this powerful, playfully political pop-art piece.

"Keshia and Bianca are such bright lights in our community! The F Word is filled with adventure, honesty, humour and music. The final song Go, Glow, Grow is bound to have audiences singing along in their seats! Downstage is happy to work with our presenting partner ATP to provide size-accessible seating for this world premiere," said Clare Preuss, Artistic Director of Downstage.

Cast and Creative Team

Co-Created and Performed by Keshia Cheesman and Bianca Miranda

Directed by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard

Movement Direction by Clare Preuss

Composition and Sound Design by KP Smith

Set and Projection Design by Andy Moro

Lighting Design by Maezy Reign

Costume Design by Kaori Torigai

Stage Management by Naomi Esau

Production Management by Adam Kostiuk

Associate Projection Design by Chloe Diochnos

Publicity by Aldona Barutowicz (Aldona B Creative)

A World Premiere presented by Alberta Theatre Projects

A Downstage production, In association with Handsome Alice & Theatre Calgary

"The F Word takes on a subject that is too often considered taboo, and does it with humour, grace, and even some song and dance numbers. This bold new show doesn't shy away from exploring what it feels like to live in a fat body in the world today. We are thrilled to bring their fearless and funny play to our audience," said Marcie Januska, Producer at ATP.

New size-accessible seating is now available. Certain seats in the theatre offer additional size and weight capacity. Chairs marked with an "s" on the seating map within the purchase path have a weight capacity of 500 lbs, in addition to ample seat space and not having arm-rests. If these chairs better suit your needs or the needs of someone in your group, please select any seat with an "s" on it.