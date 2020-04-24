TD JazzYYC International Jazz Days Festival VIRTUAL Line Up Announced

The first ever VIRTUAL TD JazzYYC International Jazz Days Festival running online only starts International Jazz Day, April 30, and runs until May 27, 2020. This new Festival is in partnership with Jazz Home Delivery.

Every day, music lovers can watch the TD Jazz YYC International Jazz Days Festival on the JazzYYC website and on social media as presented via Jazz Home Delivery. Visit JazzYYC.com for more detailed information on where you can watch.

Tim Tamashiro is the host / producer of Jazz Home Delivery, a jazz / talk show on Facebook Live. Tim created the show in response to COVID-19 separating jazz fans from live jazz performances. He invites musicians to deliver their music and stories from their homes to fans around the world.

For a decade Tim was host of Tonic on CBC Radio 2. His role as Canada's nightly jazz companion was one of his most cherished experiences of his lifetime.

Tim is recognized as a celebrated vocalist and entertainer throughout Canada. He has recorded six albums. He is the creator of unique "story / song" cabarets where he captivates audiences with story narration weaved together with songs.

The First Week lineup has been announced. All times are Mountain.

April 30 - International Jazz Day

Johnny Summers (Trumpet / Vocals) + Bill McBirnie (Flute)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Johnny Summers (Calgary, AB) Johnny Summers is a multifaceted musician making his mark as a trumpeter, vocalist, arranger, composer and director. He has worked and performed with award-winning artists including, Bobby Shew, Maria Schneider, Ellis Marsalis, Tommy Banks, and Guido Basso to name a few.

Bill McBirnie (Toronto, ON) Bill McBirnie is a jazz and Latin flute specialist based in Toronto. He has studied with renowned American flutist, Samuel Baron, distinguished Canadian flutist and composer, Robert Aitkin, as well as a Cuban charanga legend, Richard Egues.

May 1 - Jazz Battle

Stephen Fletcher (Keyboards) + Jon May (Drums)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Steve Fletcher (Calgary, AB) Keyboardist Steve Fletcher has an exceptionally broad range of musical influences that have shaped his playing over the past 30 years. His proficiency on numerous keyboard instruments such as piano, electric piano, organ, accordion, and synthesizers has enabled him to carve a niche in the Alberta music scene as an eclectic performer and in demand session musician.

Jon May (Calgary, AB) Raised in New Hampshire, USA drummer Jon May grew up an avid music lover whose passion for drums eventually landed him in the great white north. He has played everything from jazz, folk, avant-garde, rock, classical, bee-bop, country and beyond.

May 2 - Latin Jazz

Esteban Herrera (Piano) + Oliver Miguel (Sax)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Esteban Herrera (Calgary, AB) Esteban Herrera is a Mexican pianist and composer with 25 years of professional experience. He has played, recorded, composed, produced, arranged, learned, taught and directed music with several artists in many jazz venues around the world.

Oliver Miguel (Calgary, AB) Oliver Miguel's performances simply put, create an unforgettable experience. He always brings an all-star cast with him, and creates a show that appeals to a broad audience. Oliver has performed throughout Canada, USA, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean.

May 3 - Vocals

Joanna Borromeo (Piano / Vocals) + Elizabeth Shephard (Piano / Vocals)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Joanna Borromeo (Calgary, AB) Joanna Borromeo is a treasure of Calgary's soul/jazz music scene, a JUNO-nominated vocalist, pianist, and composer influenced by some of the deepest, most beautiful musicians in history.

Elizabeth Shepherd (Montreal, QC) Velvety-voiced pianist Elizabeth Shepherd arrived on the international scene in 2006 when her debut album Start To Move was voted one of the top jazz albums of the year by the listeners of the influential Gilles Peterson Show on BBC Radio Worldwide.

May 4 Calgary Connection

Chris Jennings (Double Bass) + Kris Davis (Piano)

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Chris Jennings (Paris, France) Based in Paris France since 2002, Canadian bassist Chris Jennings has established himself as double bassist. Raised in Calgary, AB, Chris is one of Canada's great musical exports.

Kris Davis (New York, USA) Canadian born, Calgary raised and now based in NYC, Pianist-composer Kris Davis was named 2017 Rising Star Pianist/2018 Rising Star Artist in Downbeat magazine and has released twelve recordings as leader.

May 5 - Theatre Jazz

Mark Limacher (Piano) + Tina Hartt (Vocals)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Mark Limacher (Calgary, AB) Mark Limacher is a Composer-Pianist currently based in Calgary, Canada. As a pianist and keyboard player he has performed with groups and artists such as the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Theater Calgary, and the Calgary Creative Arts Ensemble.

Tina Hartt (Calgary, AB) Montreal born, Calgary based jazz vocalist Tina Hartt is a chanteuse that performs in both French and English. Her live performances feature a variety of genres from Classical French chansons to Jazz Standards to french pop artists like Ben Mazue and Bruno Mars.

May 6 - Cellar Jazz

Angela Wrigley (Vocals) + Cory Weeds (Sax / Label)

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Angela Wrigley (Calgary, AB) Angela Wrigley plays a combination of soulful originals, traditional jazz standards and rock covers with a twist. She explores the jazz tradition of re-inventing popular songs and creating new melodies over well-known styles and voicings.

Cory Weeds (Vancouver, BC) A saxophonist with an expressive sound rooted in Jazz tradition, a label owner tirelessly documenting unsung Jazz heroes, one of Canada's most important Jazz impresarios, the hardest-working man in Jazz business - Cory Weeds is all of these things, and much more.

"Our first week of TD Jazz YYC International Jazz Days Festival is a great mix of local, national, and international jazz artists," says JazzYYC Artistic Producer Kodi Hutchinson. "We know fans will enjoy watching & listening online to their favourite artists, and some they've never heard before, as they play and talk with host Tim Tamashiro. We look forward to seeing you all online starting Jazz Day, April 30."

Tune in to CKUA's Jazz Days broadcast during the weekly jazz program A Time For Jazz on Thursday April 30 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for the Virtual Festival kickoff and visit Calgary's Devonian Gardens to enjoy a jazz photo display designed for AHA physical distancing regulations.





