Storybook Theatre Presents THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

StoryBook Theatre presents the premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. From October 14 - November 5 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm, audiences will be welcomed to experience Greek mythology, moral choices and the strength of togetherness through the beloved musical.

"This musical is a showcase of some of our most incredible artists both on and off the stage," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. "We are excited to present this show with a 4-piece band, ready to rock out show after show with the cast and audience alike!"

Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure worthy of the gods.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Cameron Gilmour - Percy Jackson

Aisha Kueh - Annabeth

Mitra Pooranalingam - Grover

Alex Flynn-Belanger - Luke & Others

Thomas Zima - Mr. Brunner & Others

Sarah Haggeman - Clarisse & Others

Riley Galarneau - Mr. D & Others

Jessica Jones Derochie - Sally & Others

Kenzie Bye - Salina & Others

Michael Scholar, Jr. - Director

Shelby Reinitz - Assistant Director

Ian Robertson - Musical Director

Em Noonan - Stage Manager

Alexandria Lee - Assistant Stage Manager

Ross Wislon - Assistant Stage Manager

Tanner Robinson - Assistant Stage Manager

Kayla MacKenzie - Choreographer

Skylar Desjardins - Lighting Design

Paige Prystupa - Wardrobe Designer

Chloe MacDonald - Wardrobe Assistant

Cat Bentley - Hair & Makeup Designer

Mikee Ames - Props Master

Terry Gunvordahl - Set Design

DeNeane Osmond - Set Assistant

Aretha Smith - Sound Operator

Paul Davies - Sound Operator

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist

TICKETS: On Sale Now

GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.

Recommended for ages 6+.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

music & lyrics by Rob Rokicki

book by Joe Tracz

adapted from the book THE LIGHTNING THIEF by RICK RIORDAN

directed by MICHAEL SCHOLAR, JR.

For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199242Â®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storybooktheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.