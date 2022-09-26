Storybook Theatre Presents THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed adventure.
StoryBook Theatre presents the premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. From October 14 - November 5 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm, audiences will be welcomed to experience Greek mythology, moral choices and the strength of togetherness through the beloved musical.
"This musical is a showcase of some of our most incredible artists both on and off the stage," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. "We are excited to present this show with a 4-piece band, ready to rock out show after show with the cast and audience alike!"
As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.
CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
Cameron Gilmour - Percy Jackson
Aisha Kueh - Annabeth
Mitra Pooranalingam - Grover
Alex Flynn-Belanger - Luke & Others
Thomas Zima - Mr. Brunner & Others
Sarah Haggeman - Clarisse & Others
Riley Galarneau - Mr. D & Others
Jessica Jones Derochie - Sally & Others
Kenzie Bye - Salina & Others
Michael Scholar, Jr. - Director
Shelby Reinitz - Assistant Director
Ian Robertson - Musical Director
Em Noonan - Stage Manager
Alexandria Lee - Assistant Stage Manager
Ross Wislon - Assistant Stage Manager
Tanner Robinson - Assistant Stage Manager
Kayla MacKenzie - Choreographer
Skylar Desjardins - Lighting Design
Paige Prystupa - Wardrobe Designer
Chloe MacDonald - Wardrobe Assistant
Cat Bentley - Hair & Makeup Designer
Mikee Ames - Props Master
Terry Gunvordahl - Set Design
DeNeane Osmond - Set Assistant
Aretha Smith - Sound Operator
Paul Davies - Sound Operator
Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist
TICKETS: On Sale Now
GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.
Recommended for ages 6+.
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
music & lyrics by Rob Rokicki
book by Joe Tracz
adapted from the book THE LIGHTNING THIEF by RICK RIORDAN
directed by MICHAEL SCHOLAR, JR.
For more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199242Â®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.storybooktheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.