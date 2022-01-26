StoryBook Theatre Present DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS

StoryBook Theatre is thrilled to bring the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie to the stage with Disney's Descendants: The Musical. From February 11 - March 12 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., the show will teach its young audience about friendship, family and the importance of making their own choices about whom they want to be.

"Based on the initial demand for tickets and the record breaking sell out, we are so happy to be able to add extra performance dates and also make the show available online for our audience," said JP Thibodeau, StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer.

The show takes place in the present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney's beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos - the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar - are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents' sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

StoryBook Theatre will present the show live onstage with 50% capacity in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre space. Should provincial restrictions be lifted, more seats may be made available. StoryBook will follow the approved AHS Guidance when it comes to masking when at performances and encourage those in attendance to do what makes them feel safe.

For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org.