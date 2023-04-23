StoryBook Theatre Celebrates What It Means To Be Extraordinary Both Onstage and in the Community

StoryBook Theatre (SBT) has announced their 47th Season with nine on-stage productions that celebrate the extraordinary in everyone. Artistic Producer JP Thibodeau presented the season live onstage, directly following the sold-out performance of Top Secret Musical Fundraiser, which took place the evening of April 17th. The yearly presentation is a highlight of Calgary's theatre season, featuring many of Calgary's brightest musical theatre stars and up-and-coming local artists; audiences don't know which show they are about to see until the lights go down.

"Every year, StoryBook shapes our season around a singular theme, which ties into the narrative of the shows we've chosen while also reflecting what's going on in our community," says Thibodeau. "This season, we boldly explore what it means to "Be Extraordinary." It's a celebration of how ordinary people can impact those around them through extraordinary actions - from simple gestures of kindness to grand acts of bravery. In these challenging times, we've seen how individuals have stepped up and gone above and beyond to make a difference. This season, we will tell the stories of a group of extraordinary characters onstage, all representing different worlds, beliefs, and backgrounds. We will also honour those in our communities who create magic in the lives of others."

Extending their season theme beyond the stage, StoryBook plans to honour everyday Calgarians who actively demonstrate the difference between ordinary and extraordinary by providing just that little "extra" for those around them. Nominations will be open to the public, inviting submissions of the names and deeds of people who deserve recognition for their remarkable contributions. Details about this unique project will be released in late summer.

StoryBook Theatre's 47th Season to Be Extraordinary: Show Details, Billings and Dates

SINGERS@SUNSET - Friday evenings, July 7-August 4, 2023

Calgarians will delight in experiencing this annual series of concerts featuring some of StoryBook Theatre's most talented alums and their friends performing well-known and original works.

PIPPIN - August 18-September 19

Directed by JP THIBODEAU

Book by Roger O. Hirson, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Presented by the cast of SBT'S 2023 STUDENT SUMMER INTENSIVE PROGRAM.

A musical comedy told through song and dance, this ensemble cast of dazzling performers tells the tale of Pippin, a young prince who longs to find passion and adventure. Torn between loyalty to his father the king, his convictions to fight tyranny, and his pursuit of love, Pippin struggles to find something meaningful to do with his life. Highly relatable to the young emerging artists performing the show, Pippin explores the extraordinary journey of a young person reconciling whom he is while searching for how to commit himself to something he truly cares about.

HONK! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling - October 13-November 4

Directed by ELIZABETH STEPHKOWSKI TARHAN

Music by George Stiles, Book and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe

For SBT's younger audiences, SBT presents Honk! This delightful and award-winning adaptation of one of the world's most beloved fables is a heartwarming celebration of what makes us unique. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's "The Ugly Duckling," the show tells the story of an odd-looking baby bird mistaken for a duck. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry cat. Along the way, our feathered hero meets a whole flock of unique characters, and discovers that being different is not a bad thing.

TOP SECRET MUSICAL FUNDRAISER - November 6

The event that Calgary theatre lovers look forward to every year, the show's title will be revealed during the evening's performance. The performance features some of Calgary's brightest Musical Theatre performers and emerging artists. Funds raised support SBT's Ellie Tims Project, whose mantra is to "Never say no to a Child," allowing everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, to participate in Theatre School Programming.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - November 24 - December 30

Directed by JAVIER VILLALTA

Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Music by Special Arrangement with SONY/ATV PUBLISHING

Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams, based on the MGM MOTION PICTURE

Licensed Script Adapted by Ray Roderick

Everyone's favourite flying car comes to life in this musical adaptation of the beloved family film! Ride along on this fantastic adventure about an eccentric inventor who, with the help of his children, restores an old race car from a scrap heap. They soon discover that the car has magical powers, including the ability to float and take flight. Trouble occurs when an evil Baron and Baroness plot to steal the magic car for themselves. Filled with amazing stage spectacle and unforgettable songs, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure for the entire family.

ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL - November 27 - December 29

Directed by JP THIBODEAU

Written by DOUGLAS H. BAKER

Adapted from A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens

No scenery, no costumes- just one actor telling a timeless story. Dickens's famous tale about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance. Be dazzled as one actor portrays over 35 distinct characters in this intimate, spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Familiar characters such as Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future all spring to life with a treasure trove of life lessons for one and all.

A WRINKLE IN TIME - February 9 - March 9

Directed by SHELBY REINITZ

Written by MADELEINE L'ENGLE, adapted by JOHN GLORE

Based on the classic fantasy by Madeleine L'Engle, a young heroine leads her brother and a friend on a spectacular journey through space and time, from galaxy to galaxy, to save the world and rescue her father, who mysteriously disappeared while working on an astounding scientific concept. In a spectacular quest against the forces of evil, they encounter celestial beings who guide them through a "wrinkle" in space and time. While working together to save humanity, our enduring lead character strives to find herself along the way. In the end, we know two things for sure: 1. Love CAN overcome evil and 2. There IS such a thing as a tesseract.

MISCAST 2024 - A CONCERT FUNDRAISER EVENT - April 27 & 28

SBT's annual MisCast is the musical spectacular featuring Broadway's hottest hits, sung by local theatre artists performing roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds raised support SBT's Ellie Tims Project, whose mantra is to "Never say no to a Child," allowing everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, to participate in Theatre School Programming. At the time of this press release, StoryBook Theatre plans to announce its 48th Season of shows following this performance.

Meredith Willson'S THE MUSIC MAN - May 10 - June 1

Directed by JP THIBODEAU

Book, Music and Lyrics by: Meredith Willson

Story by: Meredith Willson & Franklin Lacey

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesperson gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Hot off a successful Broadway run, SBT will close its 47th Season by bringing this beloved musical to Calgary audiences! Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has entertained audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best.