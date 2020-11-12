StoryBook Presents ANNIE THE MUSICAL!

Streaming online from November 27 to January 2.

ANNIE THE MUSICAL has become a worldwide phenomenon and StoryBook Theatre are thrilled to bring it to the Calgary audience to be streamed online from the comfort of their homes from November 27 to January 2, 2021.

"As an artistic team, we hope that bringing the magic of 'live' theatre to the living rooms of many will help spread some much-needed joy and positivity. Annie's infectious personality has the ability to change the perceptions of those around her as she shares her hope for a better tomorrow," said Jayme Armstrong, Director of this production.

Little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

"At a time when we are witnessing political divide, bullying, intolerance, and unrest, we can all make effort to be a little kinder, a little more understanding, and a little more hopeful. I encourage people to support this incredible organization's efforts so that we have an arts community to return to when the time is right. It has been one of the great privileges of my career to participate in this revolutionary production and I commend the leadership at StoryBook Theatre for taking the chance."

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

For more information visit https://www.storybooktheatre.org.

Shows View More Calgary Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You