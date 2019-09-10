SONGS FOR HOME, A Benefit Concert Featuring Denis Lambert, To Be Presented In Calgary

Denis Lambert will appear in SONGS FOR HOME, a benefit concert for Bishop O'Byrne Housing Association in Calgary. It will be presented at the Engineered Air Theatre at Arts Commons on September 21 at 3 and 7:30pm.

Denis appeared in the Broadway/National Touring companies of A Chorus Line, Doctor Zhivago, White Christmas and The Producers. He returns to his hometown in a show about home and created especially for his home.

For more than 40 years, Bishop O'Byrne Housing Association has been providing affordable housing to those most in need throughout the city of Calgary. Bishop O'Byrne Housing Association is a registered non-denominational charity.

Musical Direction is by Kent Dennis.

SONGS FOR HOME will be presented at the Engineered Air Theatre at Arts Commons on September 21 at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. The 3:00pm performance is currently sold out. Tickets are available at www.artscommons.ca.





