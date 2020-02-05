Photo Flash: Check Out Photos From THE LOUDER WE GET at Theatre Calgary

The Louder We Get will run at Theatre Calgary January 28 - February 22, 2020, in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre, in Calgary Alberta, Canada. Tickets are on sale now at theatrecalgary.com.

The Louder We Get follows the true story of former Ontario native Marc Hall, who fought for his right to take his boyfriend to high school prom. 17 years later, the meaning and message of Marc's story is just as important today, as it motivates and inspires people to embrace equality and stand up for who they are. It is a story about speaking up for what you believe, standing up for someone you care about, and making change.





