One Yellow Rabbit Brings Back Their BLISS

One Yellow Rabbit (OYR) is thrilled to present Verb Theatre's bliss (the birthday party play), written by and starring Jamie Dunsdon. OYR audiences will remember this production as one of the stand-out, sold-out hits from the 2020 High Performance Rodeo, which Louis B. Hobson (REVIEW, The Calgary Herald) called, "honest, candid, and heartfelt" and, "just as important: funny, theatrical, and respectful." The show will run October 28 - November 7, 2020 in the Big Secret Theatre at Arts Commons. Tickets are available now via www.oyr.org/our-productions/bliss.

bliss: the birthday party play welcomes audiences into an intimate, provocative, and interactive birthday party (with cake!), as they meet Jamie Dunsdon, turning back the clock on her own birth and investigating the nature of knowing oneself. 'bliss' is an intimate, playful, and authentic performance that is part theatre, part investigation of all the things we wish we could un-know and all parts birthday party.

"I'm always a little scared to do this play because it's a bit dangerous for me, and a bit vulnerable. I think that's part of what makes it work, actually. There's a thrill to that kind of high-stakes performance that infuses the air of the theatre with a bit of electricity. We also provide cake at the show, though, so it's electricity with a side of sprinkles."

This production of 'bliss' marks an important milestone for the Rabbits: a return to live audiences for the first time since the High Performance Rodeo in January 2020. One Yellow Rabbit is set to present the 36th annual High Performance Rodeo, January 17 - February 6, 2022. The line-up will be revealed later this fall.

"This play and Jamie's extraordinary performance caught fire last year - we couldn't open nearly enough seats to satisfy audiences, and we knew we had to bring it back. It is a personal and heartfelt exploration of ignorance, bliss, and everything in between. It's important, joyful and timely," said Oliver Armstrong, One Yellow Rabbit Producer. "We're excited and proud to once again bring live, life-affirming performance to the Big Secret Theatre."

Strict health & safety protocols will be enforced, including mandatory proof of immunization (or proof of negative test results privately acquired within 72 hours) in accordance with Arts Commons COVID-19 protocols.

bliss (the birthday party play) Written and performed by Jamie Dunsdon Directed by Karen Hines

PRAISE:

"After seeing Jamie Dunsdon's Bliss (the birthday party play) which she wrote and performs in, I'm not sure if I'm more in awe of Jamie the playwright, Jamie the performer or Jamie the remarkable, beautiful person who bares her soul so winningly for 75 minutes."

- Louis B. Hobson, Review (4 stars) The Calgary Herald, January 2020

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at www.oyr.org/our-productions/bliss, by calling 403-294-9494, or by visiting the Arts Commons Box Office.