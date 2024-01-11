MISCAST 2024 comes to Storybook Theatre in April. Performances are April 26th, 2024 and April 27th, 2024.

SBT’s annual MisCast is the musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest hits, sung by local theatre artists performing roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds raised support SBT’s Ellie Tims Project, whose mantra is to “Never say no to a Child,” allowing everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, to participate in Theatre School Programming.

DATE: April 26th, 2024 and April 27th, 2024

​VENUE: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre

RUNNING TIME: Two act musical approx. 2 hours

TICKET PRICES: $55 - Fundraiser

RECOMMENDED FOR: ages 12+

adult themes & language

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Calgary? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.