MISCAST 2024 Comes to Storybook Theatre in April

Performances are April 26th, 2024 and April 27th, 2024.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

MISCAST 2024 comes to Storybook Theatre in April. Performances are April 26th, 2024 and April 27th, 2024.

SBT’s annual MisCast is the musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest hits, sung by local theatre artists performing roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds raised support SBT’s Ellie Tims Project, whose mantra is to “Never say no to a Child,” allowing everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, to participate in Theatre School Programming. 

DATE: April 26th, 2024 and April 27th, 2024

​VENUE: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre

RUNNING TIME: Two act musical approx. 2 hours

TICKET PRICES: $55 - Fundraiser

RECOMMENDED FOR: ages 12+
adult themes & language


 

