Meteor Shower comes to Theatre Calgary this month. Performances will run January 23 - February 11, 2024.

On a warm summer evening in 1993, Norm and his wife, Corky, are setting the table for a dinner party to accompany a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. They’re hoping for an evening of polite conversation with Norm’s tennis partner, Gerald, and his wife, Laura. But from the moment the evening begins, things become increasingly surreal and chaotic, challenging the couples’ relationships and perceptions of reality. Steve Martin’s signature wit is on full display in this comedy, where the jokes are served as quick as the drinks.

Meteor Shower contains occasional strong language, mature themes, and drug & alcohol references. Recommended for ages 16+.

