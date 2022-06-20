Live Documentary Spotlights Temporary Foreign Worker Program

A unique theatre experience is coming to Calgary and Brooks this summer, as real stories of the Temporary Foreign Worker program are brought to the theatre stage in a live documentary style where actors re-enact real people and their experiences. Created by Col Cseke, Directed by Mieko Ouchi, Parts & Labour runs from July 1 - 9, 2022 at West Village Theatre in Calgary.

"I love documentary theatre, which is a unique style that combines the power of authentic stories with the delight of seeing talented actors embody a wide range of characters onstage. The old saying is often right - truth is stranger than fiction - and the lives of the people I've interviewed who came to Alberta to work in meat packing plants are more fascinating and poignant than anything I could invent as a writer," said Col Cseke, Parts & Labour creator and Producer of Field Work.

Cseke has been collecting stories for the past decade and quickly realized the meat-packing industry hasn't had a moment of peace. "There's always some major event happening, whether it's a moratorium on foreign workers, or a strike threat, or a large-scale COVID outbreak. And then there's these more personal, untold victories and tragedies happening in people's lives every day - their strength and commitment shines through in ways that I find really remarkable," added Cseke.

Parts & Labour includes stories of the butcher in Mexico who checked the label of the beef he was selling and had to Google where Brooks, Alberta is - all to come work here. Or the Filipino philosophy student who now works the kill floor "sticking" over two thousand cows a day. And the dedicated family man who kept showing up for his shifts in the early days of the pandemic, only to tragically bring the pandemic home.

"The show is directed by Mieko Ouchi, one of Alberta's most revered theatre artists, and features a cast of four actors drawing on their own lived experiences to portray dozens of real people. We also do a live onstage interview with a new person every night to connect these stories from rural Alberta to parallel experiences happening in Calgary. "

Parts & Labour CAST & Creative Team

Mike Tan Arwyn & others

Meg Farhall Peter & others

Rico Pisco Ronaldo & others

Isabella Pedersen Jin & others

Col Cseke Producer/Playwright

Mieko Ouchi Director

Thomas Geddes Assistant Director

Emily Parkhouse Stage Manager

Ajay Badoni Lighting Design

Camille Craig Sound Design

Kodie Rollan Songwriter/Musical Director

Alixandra Cowman Songwriter/Musical Director

Apiow Akwai Engagement Coordinator

Aldona Barutowicz Publicist

After its Alberta premiere in Calgary, Parts & Labour will then move to Brooks for additional performances. For more information and tickets please visit: https://www.fieldworkstories.com.