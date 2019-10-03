L'UniThéâtre Presents SIMONE ET LE WHOLE SHEBANG

Each performance includes English surtitles making L'UniThéâtre accessible to English audiences. Edmonton- YEG's only professional Francophone theatre company returns for another season of local and Canadian-made theatre written and performed in French with English surtitles. Simone et le whole shebang, nominated for the Michel Tremblay Prize and recently premiered by Le Laboratoire theatre company, is the first presentation.

Simone has just been placed in a long-term care facility in Fort McMurray by her daughter Simone-Alice, who has been living in the city for the past 6 years. A québécoise actress in her sixties suffering from Alzheimer's disease, Simone's deteriorating condition has made her unable to care for herself. Jessy, an old acadian cowboy who dreamt of being a country singer, is in the same care facility. Though he still has his quick wit and his colourful vocabulary, he's lost his mobility, his heart and his will to live. Both are haunted by what they've become. Somewhere between their egos and their fears, Simone, Jessy, and Simone-Alice must face their disappointing realities.

Simone vient d'être placée dans un établissement de soins à long-terme à Fort McMurray par sa fille Simone-Alice, qui habite cette ville depuis 6 ans. Actrice québécoise dans sa soixantaine qui souffre de la maladie d'Alzheimer, la condition de Simone s'empire et l'a rendue incapable de prendre soin d'elle-même. Jessy, un vieux cow-boy acadien qui rêvait d'être musicien de country, est également dans ce même établissement. Bien qu'il ait toujours son esprit vif et son vocabulaire coloré, il a perdu sa mobilité, son cœur et sa volonté de vivre. Les deux sont hantés par ce qu'ils sont devenus. Quelque-part entre leurs égos et leurs peurs, Simone, Jessy et Simone-Alice doivent faire face à leurs réalités décevantes. "We're very excited to be presenting this award-nominated play by the well-regarded Canadian actor and writer Eugénie Beaudry," says L'UniThéâtre Artistic Director Joëlle Préfontaine. "With this stellar cast directed by local director Vincent Forcier, Simone et le whole shebang is the perfect show to start our new season."

Simone et le whole shebang features André Roy, Crystal Plamondon, Gaetan Benoit & Nicole St. Martin.

Directed by Vincent Forcier with a creative team including Sound Desiger Raphaël Freynet; Set & Costume Designer Brianna Kolybaba; Lighting Designer Larissa Pohoreski; Stage Manager Jake Blakely. -30-

L'UniThéâtre believes in sharing its francophone productions with the larger Edmonton and Alberta communities. This is why L'UniThéâtre presents nearly every presentation with English surtitles - translations of a play projected live and above the stage.

Surtitles are a perfect tool for those who do not understand French but want to attend a play with their Francophone spouse, partner, or friend(s), for French-language learners or enthusiasts, and even for members of the deaf and hard of hearing community for whom theatre is sometimes inaccessible.

Times and Tickets Available at the L'Unitheatre Website. lunitheatre.ca





