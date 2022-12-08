LITTLE WOMEN is Now Playing at Theatre Calgary

Little Women comes to Theatre Calgary next month.

This coming of age war-time story about a family during the holidays is a tale that has been cherished for generations. Jo March isn't your typical Victorian lady. She is unconventional and headstrong. And she is convinced that one day she will be a great novelist. But tumultuous times surround her and her sisters.

They need to be imaginative, wise, and brave - all while approaching adulthood in Civil War America. Louisa May Alcott's classic novel adapted by Kate Hamill is sure to bring warmth and joy to your holiday season.

Performances run December 7-31.