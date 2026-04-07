LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, TRUE WEST and More Set for Theatre Calgary 2026-27 Season

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Theatre Calgary has revealed the company’s 2026-27 season of plays. The lineup features six shows including a musical with teeth, two distinctly different comedies, a new adaptation of a beloved novel, a holiday tradition, and an international true story of love.

FIRST MÉTIS MAN OF ODESA

The 2026-27 season begins September 8th with First Métis Man of Odesa by Matthew MacKenzie and Mariya Khomutova, directed by Lianna Makuch. Based on true events, this moving love story unfolds against the twin backdrops of the recent pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Award-winning playwright MacKenzie and acclaimed Ukrainian actor Khomutova not only created the piece – they also perform it themselves, bringing their own story of pandemic courtship to life on stage and offering an intimate lens on love, separation, and war. "Tender, thoughtful, and quietly uplifting, this award-winning Canadian work bridges time, distance, and borders. We are honoured to open the season with this beautiful story," says Arima.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Next, the company brings a cult classic musical to the stage on September 29th with Little Shop of Horrors, featuring book & lyrics by Howard Ashman, and music by Alan Menken. The show will be directed & choreographed by Tracey Flye, with music direction by David Terriault. “Feed me Seymour!” In this deviously delightful blend of comedy, romance, and rock ’n’ roll, timid shop assistant Seymour discovers a mysterious plant with a taste for blood. As the plant grows, so do the stakes, leading to a darkly comic tale about ambition, love, and the price of getting what you wish for. "Featuring an unforgettable score inspired by 1960s pop, doo-wop, and Motown, this cult-favourite musical is equal parts charm and bite. We’re thrilled to welcome audiences to Skid Row as this musical creeps onto our stage," says Arima.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Starting November 26th, the company’s annual holiday offering returns with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by Geoffrey Simon Brown, directed by Stafford Arima, and associate directed by Jane MacFarlane. Brown’s beloved adaptation of the Dickens classic returns this season, continuing a treasured Calgary holiday tradition (the 39th production). Following Ebenezer Scrooge on a transformative Christmas Eve journey as three mysterious spirits guide him through his past, present, and possible future – Dickens' story reveals the enduring power of compassion, generosity, and second chances. "Filled with warmth, wonder, and timeless storytelling, this production brings families and friends back year after year to enjoy this cherished seasonal celebration.," says Arima.

TRUE WEST

On February 2nd, the company presents Sam Shepard's sharp and funny modern classic at the Max Bell with True West, directed by Michael Shamata. Shepard’s gripping script explores sibling rivalry, identity, and the fragile promise of the American dream. When disciplined screenwriter Austin’s quiet work retreat is interrupted by his estranged brother Lee, a drifter and petty thief, their reunion ignites a volatile struggle for recognition, success, and control. As Hollywood ambition and long-buried resentments collide, the line between creation and destruction begins to blur. "Raw, darkly funny, and psychologically charged, True West exposes the tensions that lie beneath family bonds and the myths we tell ourselves about who we are. This production features Calgary brothers Joe Perry and Stafford Perry to the Theatre Calgary stage to bring Shepard’s iconic sibling rivalry to life," says Arima.

SENSE & SENSIBILITY

A cherished work from one of the most celebrated authors of the time begins on March 30th, as the company presents Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility in a new adaptation by Jessica B. Hill and Daryl Cloran, in partnership with The Citadel Theatre (Edmonton), and directed by Cloran. When the Dashwood sisters are left with little to their name, sensible Elinor and passionate Marianne must navigate the complicated world of society, reputation, and courtship – each guided by her own heart and instincts. "Filled with wit, romance, and keen observations of human nature, this is a charming and heartfelt story about love, resilience, and the balance between reason and emotion," says Arima.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

The season will wrap up the right and 'wrong' way, as on May 25th the company opens Peter Pan Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, directed by Andrew MacDonald-Smith. From the madcap creators of the smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong, comes a show that delivers even bigger laughs, bigger chaos, and a bigger theatrical catastrophe. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society is back and this time, they’re taking flight with a high-flying production of Peter Pan. What could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything. From missed cues and collapsing scenery, to flying mishaps and theatrical disasters of epic proportions, the endearingly earnest (and wildly unprepared) troupe battles to keep the show afloat as it spirals spectacularly out of control. "We’re thrilled to welcome the hilariously unpredictable 'Goes Wrong' phenomenon back to the Theatre Calgary stage — where the only thing guaranteed is that nothing will go according to plan," says Arima.

Full casting for all productions will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the season lineup, the company announced that it will once again offer affordable and accessible pricing options in 2026-27. There will be a number of main floor orchestra seats (120) available for $49 for every performance for single tickets and subscribers. Additionally, nearly three rows of seats closer to the stage will be offered for $24 for single ticket buyers (plus applicable fees).

Online renewal and season subscriptions are available now at theatrecalgary.com. Single tickets will go on sale in late June, 2026.

FIRST MÉTIS MAN OF ODESA

September 8 to 27, 2026 - Martha Cohen Theatre (Opening Night - September 11, 2026) By Matthew MacKenzie and Mariya Khomutova | Directed by Lianna Makuch

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

September 29 to October 25, 2026 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - October 2, 2026) Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman | Music by Alan Menken Directed & Choreographed by Tracey Flye | Music Direction by David Terriault This production is made possible by the generous support of The Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund. BASED ON THE FILM BY ROGER CORMAN, SCREENPLAY BY CHARLES GRIFFITH; ORIGINALLY PRODUCED BY THE WPA THEATRE (KYLE RENICK, PRODUCING DIRECTOR); ORIGINALLY PRODUCED AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, NEW YORK CITY BY THE WPA THEATRE, DAVID GEFFEN, CAMERON MACKINTOSH AND THE SHUBERT ORGANIZATION.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 26 to December 27, 2026 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - November 27, 2026) By Charles Dickens | Adapted by Geoffrey Simon Brown | Directed by Stafford Arima | Associate Directed by Jane MacFarlane

TRUE WEST

February 2 to 21, 2027 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - February 5, 2027) By Sam Shepard | Directed by Michael Shamata

SENSE & SENSIBILITY

March 30 to April 25, 2027 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - April 2, 2027) Adapted by Jessica B. Hill and Daryl Cloran | Based on the novel by Jane Austen | Directed by Daryl Cloran Presented in partnership with The Citadel Theatre.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

May 25 to June 20, 2027 - Max Bell Theatre (Opening Night - May 28, 2027) By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields | Directed by Andrew MacDonald-Smith Presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service under license from Mischief Worldwide Ltd.