LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary in January 2023
Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.
Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer comes to Theatre Calgary next year.
Little Red is the last remaining member of the Little Red Warrior Nation. One day Red discovers that a land development firm has violated his traditional territory. In a fit of rage, he attacks one of the engineers, gets arrested, and is assigned a court-appointed lawyer. Things turn satirical when a displaced Red moves in with the lawyer and his wife. And when you invite a coyote into the coop, they may just walk off with your chickens. This biting new satire by Governor General's Award-winning playwright Kevin Loring will leave you with plenty to talk about after the lights come up.
Theatre Calgary is proud to present this show as a joint presentation with Making Treaty 7.
Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.
More Hot Stories For You
December 19, 2022
Forgiveness is the acclaimed 2018 Canada Reads–winning novel by Mark Sakamoto. It’s a memoir of Sakamoto’s grandparents and their harrowing experiences during the Second World War. Mark’s maternal grandfather was a Canadian soldier who spent years as a prisoner of war in a Japanese camp.
LITTLE WOMEN is Now Playing at Theatre Calgary
December 8, 2022
This coming of age war–time story about a family during the holidays is a tale that has been cherished for generations. Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. She is unconventional and headstrong. And she is convinced that one day she will be a great novelist. But tumultuous times surround her and her sisters.
Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Calgary On May 14
December 5, 2022
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Calgary, Alberta on Sunday, May 13.
LITTLE RED WARRIOR AND HIS LAWYER Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month
November 28, 2022
Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer comes to Theatre Calgary next year. Performances run January 31 - February 19, 2023.
NAUGHTY... BUT NICE! Returns To Forte Musical Theatre Guild for Its 9th Holiday Season!
November 17, 2022
For the first time since 2019, Forte Musical Theatre Guild's Naughty... but Nice: Nine Live! is back on the stage in its new home at cSPACE. With some new songs, some new cast members and a lot of old favourites from years' past, audiences can enjoy the holiday classic from December 7- December 23, 2022.