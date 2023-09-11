HONK Comes to StoryBook TheatrE in October

HONK comes to StoryBook Theatre next month. Performances run October 13 - November 4. The show is directed by Elizabeth Stepkowski Tarhan with music by George Stiles, and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe.

For SBT’s younger audiences, SBT presents Honk! This delightful and award-winning adaptation of one of the world’s most beloved fables is a heartwarming celebration of what makes us unique. Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling, the show tells the story of an odd-looking baby bird mistaken for a duck. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry cat. Along the way, our feathered hero meets a whole flock of unique characters, and discovers that being different is extraordinary!