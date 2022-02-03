Downstage to Present SHE SPREADS

Downstage will present She Spreads in collaboration with Dead Roads Collective. The funny, surprising and poetic story of three women will premiere online from February 23 - February 27th, with a one night only screening at the Globe Cinema in Calgary at 7pm on Saturday, February 26th.

"I'm elated to share this theatre-on-film version of She Spreads, which will be available online to an international audience, with a local watch party at Globe Cinema! This dynamic piece is full of magic realism while it also tackles important topics including the commodification of women's bodies, the mining of bitumen in Northern Alberta and the effects that isolation can have on mental and emotional health. She Spreads is full of humour, poetry and transformation," said Clare Preuss, Downstage's Artistic Director.

Something strange is happening in small town Alberta, three women's lives are transformed over the course of one day. A butcher has received an unimaginable shipment of meat, a haul truck driver is stuck in a dream and a bartender is growing wings. She Spreads suggests possibilities that lay beyond the edge. The piece is a personal examination of our relationships to the economy, our environment and ourselves.

"It was originally a theatre play slated to have its world premiere in Toronto this January. When Omicron emerged, the Ontario government closed theatres to live performances and we decided to create a theatre-on-film. Award winning Calgary-based cinematographer and editor, Spencer Estabrooks, along with other film crew were hired. We shot it on stage at Factory Theatre with the production re-directed and re-designed specifically for a filmic experience. I'm excited for audiences to experience this hybrid piece of poignant art," added Preuss.

Cast and Creative Team

Written by Neema Bickersteth, Darwin Lyons, Clare Preuss & Zoe Sweet

Directed by Clare Preuss

Haul Truck Driver - Neema Bickersteth

Butcher - Darwin Lyons

Bartender - Zoe Sweet

Production Manager - Pip Bradford

Stage Manager - Sarah O'Brien

Costume & Set Designer - Jackie Chau

Lighting Designers - Julia Howman & Echo Zhou

Sound Designer - David Mesiha

Cinematographer & Editor - Spencer Estabrooks

PR & Marketing Manager - Natércia Napoleão

Publicist - Aldona Barutowicz

TICKETS are available now - http://www.downstage.ca/she-spreads