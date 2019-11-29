Downstage Collaborates With Climate Change Theatre Action For LIGHTING THE WAY

For a special one-night-only presentation in collaboration with Climate Change Theatre Action, Downstage will present Lighting the Way on December 12, 2019.

"Join us for staged readings of 7 innovative short plays about climate change written by artists from Australia, Canada, India and the United States. With the chance for a long table

discussion after the show, this is bound to be a dynamic night filled with artful conversation about life on planet Earth and visions for our future" said Clare Preuss, Downstage's Artistic Director.

Featuring Keshia Cheeseman, Kevin Corey, Chantelle Han, Kodie Rollan and Kiana Wu, Lighting the Way will be directed by Vanessa Porteous and Javier Vilalta.

Showcasing short plays by: Stephen Sewell (Australia); Sunny Drake, Jordan Hall and Yvette nolan (Canada); Abishek Majumdar (India); Katie Pearl and Caridad Svich (USA).

A special collaboration curated by Ashley Bodiguel and Vicki Stroich who have selected theseshort plays by national and international playwrights that approach the topic of climate change through diverse viewpoints. Audiences will be invited to participate in a Long Table discussion after the readings. This is Downstage's way of engaging in this important conversation with creativity and a sense of vision for what we can do together in community.

TICKET information: downstage.ca | 403.294.7459

PAY-IT-FORWARD - Thanks to the support of Downstage donors, this program makes tickets available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis to any Calgarian. Please visit the company website for more information.

Downstage is an award-winning Calgary-based theatre company dedicated to producing plays that create meaningful conversation around social issues. Their plays provoke vibrant dialogue between Calgarians, both informally and through nightly post-performance discussions. For more information on Downstage, please visit www.downstage.ca.





