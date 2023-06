Calgary Philharmonic's 2023/2024 Season Opens With 'Never Break The Chain: The Music of Fleetwood Mac'

Calgary Philharmonic's 2023/2024 Season opens with classic rock flair in this tribute to one of the most successful and influential bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac. Revel in the legendary sound of their greatest hits — including Over My Head, The Chain, Don’t Stop, and Little Lies — transformed by the sonic power of the Calgary Phil!

Artists

GENEVIÈVE LECLAIR conductor

JEANS 'N CLASSICS band

CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Performances will take place 8 September 2023 and 9 September 2023 at 7:30pm at Jack Singer Concert Hall.