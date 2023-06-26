Calgary Philharmonic's 2023/2024 Season Opens With 'Never Break The Chain: The Music of Fleetwood Mac'

Performances will take placeÂ 8 September 2023Â andÂ 9 September 2023Â at 7:30pm atÂ Jack Singer Concert Hall.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Calgary Philharmonic's 2023/2024 Season Opens With 'Never Break The Chain: The Music of Fleetwood Mac'

Calgary Philharmonic's 2023/2024 Season opens with classic rock flair in this tribute to one of the most successful and influential bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac. Revel in the legendary sound of their greatest hits â€” includingÂ Over My Head,Â The Chain,Â Donâ€™t Stop, andÂ Little LiesÂ â€” transformed by the sonic power of the Calgary Phil!

Artists

GENEVIEÌ€VE LECLAIRÂ conductor
JEANS 'N CLASSICSÂ band
CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Performances will take placeÂ 8 September 2023Â andÂ 9 September 2023Â at 7:30pm atÂ Jack Singer Concert Hall.




