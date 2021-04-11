Calgary Philharmonic Presents CITY SPACES: FAIRMONT PALLISER Virtual Concert

Calgary Philharmonic will present City Spaces: Fairmont Palliser, a virtual concert held on Saturday 17 April 2021.

Musicians: Kathleen de Caen, Cello; and Antoine St-Onge, Principal Bassoon (note: musicians are from the same household)

Program: Sonata for Bassoon and Cello in B-flat Major, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Musician: Alisa Klebanov, Viola

Program: Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, by Johann Sebastian Bach

Live-stream features:

Arioso from Cantata, by Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Leopold Stokowski) (performed by the Calgary Philharmonic in 2018)

Innenohr, by Barbara Croall (performed by the Calgary Philharmonic in 2020)

Learn more at https://calgaryphil.com/virtual-concerts/.