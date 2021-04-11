Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Calgary Philharmonic Presents CITY SPACES: FAIRMONT PALLISER Virtual Concert

Musicians include Kathleen de Caen, Cello; and Antoine St-Onge, Principal Bassoon.

Apr. 11, 2021  
Calgary Philharmonic Presents CITY SPACES: FAIRMONT PALLISER Virtual Concert

Calgary Philharmonic will present City Spaces: Fairmont Palliser, a virtual concert held on Saturday 17 April 2021.

Musicians: Kathleen de Caen, Cello; and Antoine St-Onge, Principal Bassoon (note: musicians are from the same household)
Program: Sonata for Bassoon and Cello in B-flat Major, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Musician: Alisa Klebanov, Viola
Program: Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, by Johann Sebastian Bach

Live-stream features:
Arioso from Cantata, by Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Leopold Stokowski) (performed by the Calgary Philharmonic in 2018)
Innenohr, by Barbara Croall (performed by the Calgary Philharmonic in 2020)

Learn more at https://calgaryphil.com/virtual-concerts/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt
Training For Broadway T-Shirt
Dance First Phone Case

Related Articles View More Calgary Stories
Top Performing Arts Schools in Calgary, Canada Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in Calgary, Canada

StoryBook Theatre Presents THE PAPERBAG PRINCESS Photo

StoryBook Theatre Presents THE PAPERBAG PRINCESS

Alberta Theatre Projects Presents Seven New Plays Photo

Alberta Theatre Projects Presents Seven New Plays

Downstage Presents TALES FROM THE STUDENT MIND Photo

Downstage Presents TALES FROM THE STUDENT MIND


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hesston College Theatre Department Presents SUPERIOR DONUTS
  • Starlite Drive-In Announces Film Lineup For April 4
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Kauffman Center Launches Writing Contest For Youth And Adults