Broadway Across Canada Reveals Calgary's 2020-2021 Season

Broadway Across Canada has unveiled their upcoming 2020-2021 Season. Four theatrical productions will take centre stage at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium beginning next fall including the Calgary premiere engagement of the Broadway Musical, HAMILTON.

"With a record number of subscribers last season, we remain so appreciative of the support and excitement surrounding our 2019-2020 season featuring DEAR EVAN HANSEN. It's a true privilege to share in the Broadway experience with our loyal patrons year after year at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, our home in Calgary. In our upcoming season we tried to program a nice balance of highly anticipated new musical productions like HAMILTON and ANASTASIA with returning classics like JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and COME FROM AWAY." said Shana Levin, Vice President, Broadway Across Canada.

Kicking off the 2020-2021 Broadway Across Canada Season will be JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, in a new mesmerizing production to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. This is followed by ANASTASIA, a dazzling show that will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Next up is our season option COME FROM AWAY, a Best Musical winner all across North America. Closing the season is HAMILTON, the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary.

Three show Season packages start at $185 and are available for renewing subscribers today at 10AM online at www.BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca, by phone at 1-866-532-7469. New subscriptions are available beginning January 23 at 10AM. Come From Away is available as a Season option at an additional cost. Broadway Across Canada 2020-2021 Calgary Season Subscribers receive exclusive perks, including: priority seating access, guaranteed prices, no fee easy payment plans, guaranteed same seats locations for all season presentations, lost ticket replacement, NY ticket services and online upgrades & exchanges. American Express® Card Members have access to some of the best seats in the house for Broadway Across Canada performances.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - November 3 - 8, 2020

An album that inspired a REVOLUTION. A REVELATION that changed the world. A REINVENTION for this millennium. Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

ANASTASIA - January 5 - 10, 2021

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Calgary at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally,a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics)with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

SEASON OPTION - COME FROM AWAY - March 23 - 28, 2021

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!" On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

HAMILTON - August 17 - September 12, 2021

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment intheatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

