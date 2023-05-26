Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Month

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Haysam Kadri Becomes Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre Projects Photo 3 Haysam Kadri Becomes Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre Projects
Lineup Revealed For the Calgary Philharmonic 2023/2024 Season Photo 4 Lineup Revealed For the Calgary Philharmonic 2023/2024 Season

Lineup Revealed For the Calgary Philharmonic 2023/2024 Season

Banff Centre will recognize and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21st by presenting a series of events throughout the month of June. National Indigenous Peoples Month is a time for learning, honouring, reflecting, and participating in Indigenous cultures at Banff Centre and across the Bow Valley Corridor. Banff Centre is inviting the community to participate in opportunities to engage and learn more about the rich Indigenous culture here in the Bow Valley.


Free activities during the month include storytelling, a dance workshop, a virtual marketplace, online films, and more. Banff Centre will also be featuring two exciting and unique concerts during the month including Cikwes Live at Maclab and an Indigenous Hip Hop concert with Eekwol and DJ EXL in the Jenny Belzberg Theatre.

Janine Windolph (Atikamekw/Woodland Cree) is the Director of Indigenous Arts at Banff Centre. Janine is a Saskatchewan-based filmmaker, video editor, educator, fine-craft artist, and storyteller. Indigenous Arts programming at Banff Centre contributes to strong and vibrant Indigenous arts communities in Canada and around the globe through outstanding performances, concerts, residencies, presentations, workshops, talks, and exhibitions.

“We have a longstanding history working with Indigenous Peoples cultures through different disciplines and have established a full-time Indigenous Arts department offering programs that reflect the Indigenous cultures and worldviews across all disciplines for emerging to established Indigenous artists,” shares Janine. Our programs bring together community, foster an exchange of knowledge, teachings and skills, and pursue a spirit of exploration at Banff Centre. All programs are inspired by the ‘power of place’ at our home on the side Sacred Guardian Buffalo Mountain.”

2022 saw the 50th anniversary of Indigenous Leadership programming at Banff Centre. This work has been simultaneously public facing through programs and events, as well as behind-the-scenes in developing a robust exchange centered around Indigenous wisdom and on-the-land engagement virtually. Collectively, this work is setting a good foundation that aligns educational, learning, and creation opportunities in traditional and digital formats with the needs of the community.

Simon Ross, Director of Indigenous Leadership expresses that, “June represents an opportunity to honour and reflect on the stewardship and wisdom of this territory. Banff Centre is grateful to host and support the artists, leaders, and elders who are keepers of Indigenous knowledge and ways of being. We look forward to engaging with the community to celebrate and share this knowledge throughout the month.”

For more information, tickets, and registration for free events during National Indigenous Peoples Month at Banff Centre please visit: https://www.banffcentre.ca/national-indigenous-peoples-month



RELATED STORIES - Calgary

Haysam Kadri Becomes Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre Projects Photo
Haysam Kadri Becomes Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre Projects

The Board of Directors for Alberta Theatre Projects has announced Calgary's own Haysam Kadri as the company’s permanent Artistic Director.

Lineup Revealed For the Calgary Philharmonic 2023/2024 Season Photo
Lineup Revealed For the Calgary Philharmonic 2023/2024 Season

The Calgary Philharmonic has announced its 2023/2024 Season, with concerts that will move audiences with the wonder of orchestral music. Check out the lineup here!

Local Theatre Artists To Present New Project FEAR OR FREEDOM Inspired During Pandemic Shut Photo
Local Theatre Artists To Present New Project FEAR OR FREEDOM Inspired During Pandemic Shutdowns, May 20

Theatre artists Valerie Planche and Toyin Lamas are excited to present the Fear or Freedom Workshop Project on May 20, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Theatre. This workshop will consist of a reading of The Writers Circle, which is based on the journey of numerous women from different backgrounds and what they have done to harness their fear or encourage their freedom.

DIY Theatre Presents EACH & EVERY SONG Following Canmore-Based Singer/Songwriters Photo
DIY Theatre Presents EACH & EVERY SONG Following Canmore-Based Singer/Songwriter's Life Journey

DIY Theatre will present Each & Every Song, its first-ever live musical performance, from May 18 - May 21, 2023. In collaboration with Canmore-based singer/songwriter Ellen Braun, Each & Every Song is a distinctive one-woman show that takes audiences on a journey through the songwriter, turned playwright's, life.


More Hot Stories For You

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples MonthBanff Centre for Arts and Creativity Celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Month
Theatre Calgary Reveals 2023-24 Season and New $39 Reduced Price TicketsTheatre Calgary Reveals 2023-24 Season and New $39 Reduced Price Tickets
Sage Theatre Presents IGNITE! FESTIVAL OF EMERGING ARTISTSSage Theatre Presents IGNITE! FESTIVAL OF EMERGING ARTISTS
Haysam Kadri Becomes Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre ProjectsHaysam Kadri Becomes Artistic Director at Alberta Theatre Projects

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Calgary SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5 the Musical
Stage West (4/21-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cottagers and Indians
Lunchbox Theatre (5/09-6/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You